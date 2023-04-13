News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Surat court begins hearing Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction

Surat court begins hearing Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 13, 2023 13:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A sessions court in Surat city of Gujarat on Thursday commenced hearing on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea for a stay on his conviction in a defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark in which he has been sentenced to two years in jail.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and complainant Purnesh Modi, in his reply filed earlier in the same court, opposed Gandhi's plea for a stay on conviction saying the Congress leader is a 'repetitive offender' who is in the habit of making defamatory statements.

 

On Thursday, arguments from both sides commenced in the court of Additional Sessions Judge RP Mogera.

"The court will first hear the arguments put forward by Rahul Gandhi's lawyers seeking a stay on his conviction. After that, we will put forth our objections and arguments against their plea for a stay on conviction," Purnesh Modi's lawyer Ketan Reshamwala said before entering the courtroom.

A metropolitan magistrate's court in Surat on March 23 sentenced Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail after holding him guilty for his remark 'How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname', made during an election rally on April 13, 2019.

Gandhi has filed an appeal before Judge Mogera against the verdict.

He has also prayed for a stay on the conviction in the meantime.

In his appeal, Gandhi has termed his conviction as 'erroneous' and patently perverse.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Rahul May Find Reprieve In Law
Rahul May Find Reprieve In Law
The Man Who Got Rahul Gandhi Sentenced
The Man Who Got Rahul Gandhi Sentenced
'Interestingly, judge awarded Rahul maximum sentence'
'Interestingly, judge awarded Rahul maximum sentence'
IOC, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas
IOC, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas
Samson fined for slow over-rate vs CSK
Samson fined for slow over-rate vs CSK
Will high-flying KKR do the 'trick' vs resurgent SRH?
Will high-flying KKR do the 'trick' vs resurgent SRH?
UP police shoots dead Atiq Ahmed's son in encounter
UP police shoots dead Atiq Ahmed's son in encounter
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Modi remark: Patna court summons Rahul on Apr 25

Modi remark: Patna court summons Rahul on Apr 25

'BJP wants to make an example out of Rahul Gandhi'

'BJP wants to make an example out of Rahul Gandhi'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances