SC asks Tamil politician Seeman to apologise in rape case

The Supreme Court on Thursday suggested Tamil film director and politician Seeman to tender an unconditional apology to an actor who lodged a case against him in 2011 alleging rape on the false promise of marriage.

IMAGE: Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman addresses a press meet, Chennai, July 12, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan was hearing Seeman's plea challenging a Madras high court order refusing to quash the case against him.

"She is the lady. Let the man apologise, bring an end to it. In your counter (affidavit) you say that you will not trouble her in future. You will withdraw all allegations, you will apologise and on all those conditions, your affidavit if we consider it, we may quash the complaint," the bench said.

The high court had directed the police to complete the investigation and file a final report.

Seeman is facing charges for various offences including rape, criminal intimidation and cheating under the erstwhile IPC, along with Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

The complainant alleged she was in a relationship with Seeman between 2007 and 2011 on the assurance of marriage, but he married someone else.

She alleged being sexually exploited and emotionally manipulated during the period.

Senior advocate Shadan Farasat, appearing for the complainant, opposed the settlement, pointing out that the complainant had left Tamil Nadu a decade ago due to threats and was living in another city.

Seeman, who leads the Naam Tamilar Katchi party, publicly maligned the complainant by calling her a sex worker, despite the apex court granting interim protection to him in March to explore a settlement, Farasat added.

Seeman's counsel, however, said the complainant had repeatedly spoken against him in interviews and sought time to take instructions on the court's suggestion of an apology.

"See, you are not small children. You know what you have done to each other. Please get out of all this and lead your independent lives. Why do you want litigation?" Justice Nagarathna said, urging both sides to settle the acrimony.

Justice Mahadevan also questioned the complainant about her past public statements praising Seeman, asking her counsel to explain the apparent contradiction.

The bench adjourned the matter to September 24, extending the interim stay until then.

But Justice Nagarathna cautioned Seeman to tender an apology or else his quashing petition would be dismissed.