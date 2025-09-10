HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Kerala rapper arrested in rape case, likely to released on bail

Kerala rapper arrested in rape case, likely to released on bail

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 10, 2025 16:41 IST

x

Rapper Hirandas Murali, known as Vedan, was arrested by the police on Wednesday in connection with a rape case.

IMAGE: Popular rapper and songwriter Vedan (Hirandas Murali during a concert. Photograph: Courtesy Instagram

The Thrikkakara police formally recorded his arrest after an hour-long interrogation.

 

However, he is expected to be released soon, as the Kerala high court granted anticipatory bail to him in the case, late last month.

"His arrest was recorded. Now, he is taken for a medical examination. After that, some more interrogation will be carried out, and necessary procedures need to be completed. He will be released on bail later," a senior police officer said.

The rapper was asked to appear before the investigation officials for two days -- Tuesday and Wednesday.

He was questioned by the police for a few hours on Tuesday as well, the officer added.

The Kerala high court, on August 27, granted the anticipatory bail to the rapper, who was accused by a lady doctor of entering into a sexual relationship with her on the promise of marriage and later withdrawing from the same.

She has also accused him of sexually harassing her multiple times between 2021 and 2023.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Plaint filed against Kerala rapper over anti-Modi song
Plaint filed against Kerala rapper over anti-Modi song
Rape accused TV actor undergoes potency test
Rape accused TV actor undergoes potency test
11-year-old girl raped by married man gives birth, baby dies
11-year-old girl raped by married man gives birth, baby dies
Woman abducted from railway station at gunpoint, gangraped
Woman abducted from railway station at gunpoint, gangraped
Punjab AAP MLA on the run denies firing at cops, alleges conspiracy
Punjab AAP MLA on the run denies firing at cops, alleges conspiracy

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Gorgeous Cities Built On Canals

webstory image 2

Crispy Bread Rolls: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Gadgets Indians Can't Live Without

VIDEOS

Bhumi Pednekar, Kanika Kapoor Spotted Together in the City1:09

Bhumi Pednekar, Kanika Kapoor Spotted Together in the City

Gen Z protests aftermath: Multistorey hotel in Nepal charred1:34

Gen Z protests aftermath: Multistorey hotel in Nepal charred

Mrunal Thakur spotted at the airport0:59

Mrunal Thakur spotted at the airport

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV