Support UN resolution on Kashmir, says Malaysian PM during Pak visit

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is on a three-day visit to Pakistan, on Thursday said his country supported the UN Security Council resolution on Kashmir.

IMAGE: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim speaks during a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 5, 2024. Photograph: Vyacheslav Viktorov/Roscongress Foundation via Reuters

“On Kashmir, we have said clearly that we are committed to support the UN Security Council resolution, but the concerns on human rights are, of course, our concerns," Ibrahim told reporters after a bilateral meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif.

The apparent reference was to the 1948 UN Security Council resolution.

He also said that his country would continue to talk about the Kashmir issue "through channels that are acceptable" and prayed that "the issue is amicably resolved".

Pakistan and Malaysia agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, including economy, trade, investment, commerce, agriculture, tourism, education and defence.

“We covered trade, investment opportunities, strategic and defence cooperation, tourism, agriculture, semiconductor, green energy, skilled labour and youth empowerment,” Sharif said during a joint presser, referring to the topics discussed during their meetings.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader said the export of Halal meat worth $200 million per annum and selling basmati rice was also discussed.

The 73-year-old said thousands of Pakistani students are getting high quality education in Malaysia and hoped that Malaysian students will come to Pakistani institutions.

Sharif lavished praise on the visiting leader, saying that his trip would go a long way in improving ties. “I am grateful to your team and you…and together we will reach new heights,” he said.

The Malaysian prime minister said a trade office will be opened in Karachi next month to enhance bilateral trade, including the import of Halal meat and rice from Pakistan.

“We discussed special economic zones, the issue of trade, investment, military and defence procurement,” he said, adding that Malaysia looks forward to increasing the number of flights to Pakistan as well as welcoming Pakistani tourists to the country.

He also pledged cooperation in the field of import of skilled labour from Pakistan.

Ibrahim appreciated and supported Pakistan's stance on Gaza and Palestine.

The Malaysian leader also expressed his great respect for Pakistani founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah and national poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

The two leaders highlighted the issues of West Asia and demanded an immediate halt to the attacks by Israel.

“I hope that through joint efforts a ceasefire will be put in place,” Sharif said.

The two prime ministers witnessed the exchange of signed Memorandums of Understanding and a Letter of Cooperation.

According to the statement, Ibrahim also held a one-on-one meeting with Sharif and their discussions covered a wide range of bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Sharif also congratulated the Malaysian prime minister on Malaysia's upcoming chairmanship of ASEAN, a political and economic union of 10 states in Southeast Asia, in 2025.

Ibrahim welcomed Pakistan's continued engagement with the grouping as a Sectoral Dialogue Partner and expressed support for further engagement between Pakistan and ASEAN as well as Pakistan's larger role in ASEAN.

Noting the long history of close cooperation between the two countries, both the prime ministers reaffirmed commitment to strengthen the mutually beneficial partnership.

The Malaysian leader accompanied by a high-level delegation arrived in Islamabad on Wednesday and was received by Sharif.

Today on his arrival at the PM House, the Malaysian prime minister was accorded a warm welcome where Sharif received him at the main gate.

National anthems of the two countries were played and the Malaysian prime minister inspected the guard of honour, presented to him by a contingent of the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

Sharif also hosted a luncheon in honour of the Malaysian prime minister and accompanying delegation.

In August, India and Malaysia elevated their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership during Ibrahim's three-day visit to the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ibrahim held extensive talks focusing on resetting the relations that came under some strain during the tenure of Mahathir Mohamad.