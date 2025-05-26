Sunken ship's containers with hazardous material wash ashore in Kerala

Containers from a Liberian cargo ship that sank off the Kerala coast have started washing ashore, prompting the authorities to urge the public to stay away from them, police said on Monday.

Photograph: ANI/X

The police said that some containers have been found along the coasts of southern Kollam and coastal Alappuzha districts.

The total number of containers washed ashore is not yet known, and authorities are working to manage the situation, they said.

The police have been deployed in all affected areas.

Reports indicate that at least 10 containers have been spotted so far along the coast of Kollam and Alappuzha districts.

Officials have urged the public to stay away from the containers, warning that the ship had 13 hazardous cargo among its over 640 containers.

The cargo ship capsized and sank early on Sunday, leading to a significant oil spill.

The leak has sparked a statewide alert, as fuel is drifting at a speed of around three kilometres per hour and could soon impact the ecologically sensitive Kerala coastline.

According to the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), the sunken vessel had 84.44 metric tonnes of diesel and 367.1 metric tonnes of furnace oil in its tanks.

Some containers were carrying dangerous substances such as calcium carbide, a chemical that reacts with seawater to release highly flammable acetylene gas, officials said.

The ICG is leading pollution response efforts and monitoring the spread of the oil slick.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Chief Commissioner of Customs, Thiruvananthapuram Zone, has said that out of a total of 643 containers on board, 73 were empty and 13 were carrying hazardous and dangerous goods, including calcium carbide -- a chemical that reacts violently with water to release highly flammable acetylene gas.

"All goods on board were non-duty paid at the time of the incident, and any unauthorised removal or pilferage of such goods is illegal," it said in a statement.

Customs Marine and Preventive Units have been deployed along the Kerala coast, and surveillance is ongoing in coordination with other agencies, the statement said.

"The public is strongly advised not to approach or interact with any floating or beached containers or debris, as they may contain dangerous substances," it said.

Public cooperation is vital to ensuring safety and assisting ongoing recovery efforts, the statement added.