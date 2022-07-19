News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Sunak wins 4th round with 118 votes, closes in on final spot in British PM race

Sunak wins 4th round with 118 votes, closes in on final spot in British PM race

By Aditi Khanna
July 19, 2022 20:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rishi Sunak topped another round of voting on Tuesday to edge even closer to his place as one of two candidates who will go head-to-head to be elected the new Conservative Party leader and British prime minister, as Kemi Badenoch became the latest candidate to be out of the running.

IMAGE: Former British chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak. Photograph: Reuters

The British-Indian former chancellor received 118 votes in the fourth round of voting by his party colleagues, just shy of the 120-mark -- or one-third of Conservative Party MPs -- needed to confirm his place as one of the final contenders in the race to replace Boris Johnson.

 

The 42-year-old leader increased his tally from Monday's 115, while Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt got 92 votes and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss 86 votes leaving the race to clinch second place still open.

Though Mordaunt holds on to her position with 10 more votes than Monday, Truss in third place has picked up the most votes since her last tally of 71.

The elimination of former equalities minister Badenoch with 59 votes will now turn the focus on where her considerable support within the Tory members of parliament will go, as those MPs are wooed by both Mordaunt and Truss to shore up their chances of grabbing that all-important second spot.

The final two candidates will be known after a fifth round of voting on Wednesday, at the end of which the race will be taken over by the Conservative Party headquarters to organise hustings in different parts of the UK.

The focus will then be on convincing the Tory party membership base, estimated at around 160,000 voters, to cast their ballots in favour of one of the two remaining candidates.

Those votes will be counted towards the end of August for the winner to be announced by September 5, with the new incumbent at 10 Downing Street going on to address his or her first Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons on September 7.

It has been an intense few weeks for the Tory party since Boris Johnson resigned on July 7, following the resignation of Sunak and multiple other Cabinet ministers who said they had lost confidence in his leadership in the wake of a series of scandals at the heart of his government.

Johnson chaired his final Cabinet meeting as a caretaker prime minister this week and is expected to take his place as a backbench Tory MP when parliament resumes under a new Tory leader in September.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Aditi Khanna in London
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Sunak faces queries on wife's taxes in 2nd TV debate
Sunak faces queries on wife's taxes in 2nd TV debate
BoJo running 'anyone but Rishi' campaign: Report
BoJo running 'anyone but Rishi' campaign: Report
Is Britain Ready For PM Rishi?
Is Britain Ready For PM Rishi?
SC protects Nupur Sharma from coercive action
SC protects Nupur Sharma from coercive action
Lessons of fiscal prudence from Sri Lanka: Jaishankar
Lessons of fiscal prudence from Sri Lanka: Jaishankar
Truck runs over DSP probing illegal mining, 1 held
Truck runs over DSP probing illegal mining, 1 held
India's defence forces have 1.35 lakh vacancies
India's defence forces have 1.35 lakh vacancies
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Rishi Sunak extends lead in UK PM race

Rishi Sunak extends lead in UK PM race

Sunak roots for honesty in first UK PM race debate

Sunak roots for honesty in first UK PM race debate

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances