News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Sukhwinder Sukhu takes oath as Himachal's 15th CM, Agnihotri dy CM

Sukhwinder Sukhu takes oath as Himachal's 15th CM, Agnihotri dy CM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 11, 2022 15:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Congress leader Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, a four-time MLA, was on Sunday sworn in as the 15th chief minister of Himachal Pradesh in a ceremony attended by senior party figures including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Sukhu, 58, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at a ceremony under the open sky at the historic Ridge ground in Shimla.

IMAGE: Congress leader Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu being sworn-in as Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister by Governor Rajendra Arlekar at a ceremony, in Shimla, December 11, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

Mukesh Agnihotri, the leader of opposition in the outgoing assembly, was administered the oath as the deputy chief minister.

 

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also attended the ceremony.

Former Union minister Anand Sharma, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress Himachal Pradesh in-charge Rajeev Shukla, state Congress chief Pratibha Singh and senior leader Sachin Pilot were also present.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Ex-CM's wife in race for Congress CM in Himachal
Ex-CM's wife in race for Congress CM in Himachal
'Riwaaz' continues as Cong wrests Himachal from BJP
'Riwaaz' continues as Cong wrests Himachal from BJP
Himachal Cong leaves it to high command to name CM
Himachal Cong leaves it to high command to name CM
Maha suspends 10 cops after ink attack on minister
Maha suspends 10 cops after ink attack on minister
Ten Hag super selective about Ronaldo's replacement
Ten Hag super selective about Ronaldo's replacement
Southgate 'proud' of his team despite crashing out
Southgate 'proud' of his team despite crashing out
Morocco, France fans clash with police in Paris
Morocco, France fans clash with police in Paris
GUJARAT, HIMACHAL GO TO POLLS - 2022

GUJARAT, HIMACHAL GO TO POLLS

More like this

Sukhu is new Himachal CM, Pratibha supporters protest

Sukhu is new Himachal CM, Pratibha supporters protest

Who is Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Himachal's new CM

Who is Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Himachal's new CM

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances