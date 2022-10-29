News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Suitable action to be taken after probe into IndiGo engine fire: DGCA

Suitable action to be taken after probe into IndiGo engine fire: DGCA

Source: PTI
October 29, 2022 09:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Saturday said it will take suitable follow-up action after conducting a detailed probe into an incident of an IndiGo plane's engine catching fire at the Delhi airport.

IMAGE: Sparks in the aircraft during take-off of a Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight, at the Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi, October 28, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

A Bengaluru-bound A320 ceo aircraft, carrying 184 people, aborted takeoff at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi due to fire in one of its engines Friday night.

The plane returned to the bay and passengers were deboarded safely.

 

"The priority is to carry out a detailed investigation of the incident and ascertain the reasons for the fire in the engine. Fortunately, the fire was extinguished swiftly and the aircraft is now grounded," DGCA chief Arun Kumar said.

He said the engine that caught fire was an IAEV2500. It is manufactured by IAE International Aero Engines AG.

"The Directorate General of Civil Aviation will do a detailed study to check whether there have been any such incidents pertaining to these engines before. After the investigation, suitable follow-up action will be taken," he said.

A DGCA source said the aircraft VT-IFM operating flight 6E-2131 from Delhi to Bengaluru was involved in reject takeoff following engine 2 fail warning. A loud bang was heard and fire extinguisher bottle was discharged, the source added.

Soon after the incident that took place around 10 pm on Friday, the ministry of civil aviation said officials concerned of the DGCA have been directed to "look into this and furnish a report at the earliest".

In a statement issued early Saturday morning, IndiGo said the aircraft experienced a technical issue while on take off roll, immediately after which the pilot aborted the take off and the aircraft safely returned to the bay.

All passengers and crew are safe and an alternate aircraft was arranged to operate the flight, which took off at 12.16 am on Saturday, it added.

Videos on social media showed one of the plane's engines on fire and sparks flying at the time of taxiing at the airport.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Flyer's phone catches fire on Delhi-bound flight
Flyer's phone catches fire on Delhi-bound flight
Indigo plane catches fire after landing, no one hurt
Indigo plane catches fire after landing, no one hurt
Patna-Delhi SpiceJet flight catches fire mid-air
Patna-Delhi SpiceJet flight catches fire mid-air
Attack: Pelosi's husband undergoes surgery
Attack: Pelosi's husband undergoes surgery
Shinde govt withdraws security of 25 MVA leaders
Shinde govt withdraws security of 25 MVA leaders
IndiGo plane's engine catches fire, passengers safe
IndiGo plane's engine catches fire, passengers safe
HC unites 16-yr-old Muslim girl with husband
HC unites 16-yr-old Muslim girl with husband
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

IndiGo plane's engine catches fire, passengers safe

IndiGo plane's engine catches fire, passengers safe

Kochi flight catches fire in Muscat, all onboard safe

Kochi flight catches fire in Muscat, all onboard safe

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances