Please click on the images for glimpses of protests in Berlin against Vladmir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

IMAGE: A woman holds a Ukrainian flag next to a banner reading 'Stop Putin' as youth groups protest with a human chain outside the Russian embassy.

Photograph: Omer Messinger/Getty Images

IMAGE: A demonstrator holds a banner reading 'Putin hands off Ukraine'.

Photograph: Omer Messinger/Getty Images

IMAGE: Demonstrations outside the Russian embassy after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation in eastern Ukraine.

Photograph: Michele Tantussi/Reuters

IMAGE: An anti-war protest at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.

Photograph: Michele Tantussi/Reuters

IMAGE: Protestors at the Brandenburg Gate.

Photograph: Michele Tantussi/Reuters

Photograph: Michele Tantussi/Reuters

IMAGE: People wave Ukrainian flags at the protest at the Brandenburg Gate.

Photograph: Michele Tantussi/Reuters

IMAGE: Demonstrators hug each other during the anti-war protest at the Brandenburg Gate.

Photograph: Michele Tantussi/Reuters

Photograph: Michele Tantussi/Reuters

IMAGE: Demonstrators hold signs and Ukrainian flags during the anti-war protest.

Photograph: Michele Tantussi/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com