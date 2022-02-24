Please click on the images for glimpses of protests in Berlin against Vladmir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
IMAGE: A woman holds a Ukrainian flag next to a banner reading 'Stop Putin' as youth groups protest with a human chain outside the Russian embassy.
Photograph: Omer Messinger/Getty Images
IMAGE: A demonstrator holds a banner reading 'Putin hands off Ukraine'.
Photograph: Omer Messinger/Getty Images
IMAGE: Demonstrations outside the Russian embassy after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation in eastern Ukraine.
Photograph: Michele Tantussi/Reuters
IMAGE: An anti-war protest at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.
Photograph: Michele Tantussi/Reuters
IMAGE: Protestors at the Brandenburg Gate.
Photograph: Michele Tantussi/Reuters
Photograph: Michele Tantussi/Reuters
IMAGE: People wave Ukrainian flags at the protest at the Brandenburg Gate.
Photograph: Michele Tantussi/Reuters
IMAGE: Demonstrators hug each other during the anti-war protest at the Brandenburg Gate.
Photograph: Michele Tantussi/Reuters
Photograph: Michele Tantussi/Reuters
IMAGE: Demonstrators hold signs and Ukrainian flags during the anti-war protest.
Photograph: Michele Tantussi/Reuters
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com