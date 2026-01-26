Stunning Tableaux Dazzle Republic Day Parade

India's 77th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path in New Delhi featured vibrant tableaux, representing the nation's cultural diversity and achievements.

The grand parade on January 26, 2026 displayed creative presentations from various states and ministries, highlighting India's rich heritage and progress. These spectacular tableaux captivated audiences with their artistic brilliance and thematic storytelling.

IMAGE: The Maharashtra tableau. All Photographs: Press Information Bureau

IMAGE: The Nagaland tableau.

IMAGE: The Uttar Pradesh tableau.

IMAGE: The Home Ministry tableau.

IMAGE: The Chhattisgarh tableau.

IMAGE: The Skills Development and Entrepreneurship Department tableau.

IMAGE: The Aayush Ministry tableau.

IMAGE: The Punjab tableau.

IMAGE: The Tamil Nadu tableau.

IMAGE: The Assam tableau.

IMAGE: The Madhya Pradesh tableau.

IMAGE: The Gujarat tableau.

IMAGE: The Power Ministry tableau.

IMAGE: The West Bengal tableau.

IMAGE: The Rajasthan tableau.

IMAGE: The Panchayati Raj Ministry tableau.

IMAGE: The Education Ministry tableau.

IMAGE: The Jammu and Kashmir tableau.

IMAGE: The Himachal Pradesh tableau.

IMAGE: The Kerala tableau.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff