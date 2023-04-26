Stung by reports of leave, Maharashtra CM Shinde clears 65 files

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has cleared 65 files via video conferencing in a day and dismissed claims by the rival Shiv Sena faction that he was "on leave".

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Photograph: ANI Photo

The chief minister, who is touring his home district Satara, virtually cleared 65 files of various departments on Tuesday and gave necessary directives to officials concerned, according to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Shinde also directed the relief and rehabilitation department to be prepared to extend help to the people affected by unseasonal rains.

Amid claims by the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction that he was on his way out, Shinde told reporters on Tuesday that the reports that he was "on leave" were wrong.

Speaking to reporters at Mahabaleshwar, the CM said he has been reviewing various works, meeting people and holding meetings with officials since arrival in Satara district.

"I never go on leave. Today, I reviewed the work of Tapola-Mahabaleshwar road, laid the foundation stone of a stretch of road and held a meeting of district officials over the infrastructure of the hill station to ensure that tourists get all the facilities," Shinde said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) claimed that Shinde was on his way out as CM.

The editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamana said the "chief minister will surely go”.

Later, talking to reporters, Saamana executive editor and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said Shinde could probably "extend his leave."