Amid talks of his ouster, Maha CM Shinde says he's 'not on leave'

Amid claims by the rival Shiv Sena faction that he was on his way out, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde told reporters on Tuesday that the reports that he was 'on leave' were wrong.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Photograph: ANI Photo

Shinde is on a three-day visit to his home district.

Speaking to reporters at Mahabaleshwar, he said he has been reviewing various works, meeting people and holding meetings with officials since arrival in the district.

"I never go on leave. Today I reviewed the work of Tapola-Mahabaleshwar road, laid the foundation stone of a stretch of road and held a meeting of district officials over the infrastructure of the hill station to ensure that tourists get all the facilities," the CM said.

Asked about various claims and allegations by the opposition, Shinde said, "We have made them sit at home...they have no choice other than leveling allegations. We will not answer an allegation by a counter-allegation, but we will give them a reply through our work."