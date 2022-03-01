News
Rediff.com  » News » Student from Karnataka killed in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Student from Karnataka killed in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 01, 2022 16:00 IST
An Indian student was killed in shelling in Kharkiv city of war-hit Ukraine on Tuesday morning, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

IMAGE: A view shows the area near the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1, 2022. Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

'With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning,' it tweeted.

The ministry said it is in touch with the family of the student.

 

'We convey our deepest condolences to the family,' it said.

The student was a native of Chalageri in Karnataka's Haveri district, a state government official said.

"A student Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, a native of Chalageri in Haveri district, died in the shelling," the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority commissioner Dr Manoj Rajan told PTI.

A number of Indians are still stranded in Kharkiv where Russia has launched a major military offensive.

The MEA said the foreign secretary is calling in ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate India's demand for 'urgent safe passage' to Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and other cities in conflict zones.

'Similar action is also being undertaken by our ambassadors in Russia and Ukraine,' the MEA said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
