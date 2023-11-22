News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Stubble burning: Farmers being made villain without hearing them, says SC

Stubble burning: Farmers being made villain without hearing them, says SC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 22, 2023 01:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Farmers are being made "villains" and they have not been heard, the Supreme Court observed on Tuesday while hearing a matter related to stubble burning which affects the air quality in the Delhi-National Capital Region.

IMAGE: Officials inspect the stubble that was set on fire by the farmers, in a field, at Guru Har Sahay village, in Firozpur, November 15, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia also suggested why should there be any purchase under the minimum support price system from farmers who indulge in crop residue burning, irrespective of the fact that citizens and children were affected due to pollution.

 

Though the Punjab government informed the apex court about the steps taken by the authorities to control crop residue burning, senior advocate Aparajita Singh, who is assisting the court as an amicus curiae in the pollution matter, flagged that even on Sunday, more than 700 farm fire incidents were reported in the state.

"What are they (authorities) doing?" Singh told the bench.

Justice Dhulia observed, "The only person who can answer this is the farmers. He can tell you why he is doing it. He is not here. The farmer is being made a villain and the villain has not been heard."

"He (farmer) must be having some reasons," Justice Dhulia said.

The top court was hearing a matter related to crippling air pollution that chokes Delhi-NCR every winter.

During the hearing, the bench suggested, "Why should on the MSP basis, anything be taken from farmers who enlighten the fire?"

It said people, despite the observations from the court and counselling, still keep on burning fires in farms.

"Then the stick must also follow the carrot. Why should there be any purchase under the MSP system from people who have lit the fire?" the bench suggested, asking why should people who continue to violate the law be allowed to benefit monetarily.

Attorney General R Venkataramani said that MSP was a complex issue.

The amicus said the states must ensure that farmers get the machines used for disposing of the crop residue.

Besides the issue concerning crop residue burning, the bench also took up other matters including the one related to open waste burning in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

The top court is seized of a plea filed in 1985 by environmentalist MC Mehta on air pollution and the issue of crop residue burning had arisen during the hearing of the matter.

While hearing the matter on November 7, the apex court directed Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh to ensure residual crop burning was stopped forthwith.

The local station house officer was made responsible for checking farm fires under the overall supervision of the director general of police and the chief secretary.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Bihar to 'name and shame' farmers who burn stubble
Bihar to 'name and shame' farmers who burn stubble
Punjab farmers force govt officer to burn stubble
Punjab farmers force govt officer to burn stubble
'How are we causing pollution 300 km away in Delhi?'
'How are we causing pollution 300 km away in Delhi?'
Gaza war: India urges sustainable Palestinian solution
Gaza war: India urges sustainable Palestinian solution
Stalled rescue op for tunnel workers resumes
Stalled rescue op for tunnel workers resumes
SEE: 1st visuals of workers stuck inside U'khand tunnel
SEE: 1st visuals of workers stuck inside U'khand tunnel
Violence will continue in Manipur unless...: Lt Gen
Violence will continue in Manipur unless...: Lt Gen
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Murder of health, stop stubble burning at once: SC

Murder of health, stop stubble burning at once: SC

Punjab's Water Woes And Stubble Burning

Punjab's Water Woes And Stubble Burning

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances