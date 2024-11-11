News
Storage tank blast triggers fire at IOCL's Vadodara refinery; no casualties

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 11, 2024 20:44 IST
A fire broke out at the Indian Oil Corporation refinery in Vadodara on Monday following a blast in its storage tank, a police officer said.

IMAGE: Workers rushing out after blast triggers fire in the IOCL refinery, in Vadodara, Gujarat, November 11, 2024. Photograph: ANI on X

No casualties are reported and the final head count is being conducted, said Vadodara police commissioner Narasimha Komar, adding that things are under control.

 

The blast at the IOCL refinery in the Koyali area on the outskirts of Vadodara occurred at 4 pm, triggering the blaze.

Visuals showed thick plumes emerging from the refinery which can be seen from kilometres away. Several workers were evacuated and can be seen exiting the IOCL campus.

"A benzene storage tank caught fire after a blast at the refinery. They (IOCL) have isolated the affected storage unit. Fire tenders are deployed to control the situation," Komar told PTI.

The police officer said no casualty has been reported even as the final head count is being done to find if anybody is missing, which prima facie seems unlikely.

Komar said fluid circulation in the IOCL complex was stopped as per the standard operating procedure. Other storage tanks are being cooled to ensure that the blaze didn't spread.

All the employees who were working in the shift have been moved out of the refinery, he added.

"People reaching the refinery for subsequent shifts are being turned back for safety reasons. It will take time before the benzene in the 500-KL storage tank is burnt out. Benzene burnout will take some time before being completely put off," the police commissioner said.

Fire tenders are deployed at the spot, Komar said, adding that evacuation is completed.

He said the officials of police, district administration and senior executives of IOCL are at the site.

Local MLA Dharmendrasinh Vaghela said a few people sustained minor injuries and were taken to a hospital.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
