Stopped from speaking multiple times: Rahul in Lok Sabha

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 11, 2026 13:48 IST

"Whenever we get up to speak, we are stopped. Lok Sabha does not belong to one party but to the entire country," he said.

Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

IMAGE: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi speaks in Lok Sabha. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • Rahul Gandhi claims he has been repeatedly prevented from speaking in the Lok Sabha.
  • Gandhi asserts the Lok Sabha belongs to the entire country, not just one political party.
  • Ravi Shankar Prasad criticised the motion to remove the Speaker, suggesting it was driven by ego.
  • Prasad urged the Leader of the Opposition to be cautious with words, especially on national security matters.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday interjected a Lok Sabha debate on the resolution to remove Om Birla as Speaker, saying that he was stopped from speaking in the House on multiple occasions.

Responding to Bharatiya Janata Party's Ravi Shankar Prasad, who cited parliamentary procedures to say that the leader of the opposition should measure his words carefully, especially on issues of national security, Gandhi said the House does not belong to any party but the entire country.

 

Debate on Speaker's Removal

Earlier, participating in the debate on the resolution against Birla, Ravi Shankar Prasad had said that the motion to remove the Speaker from his post should not be weaponised to 'satisfy' the ego of a leader.

He said it was painful that the House is discussing the resolution as it is the result of the ego of a leader.

Quoting Practice and Procedures of Parliament, Prasad said the leader of the opposition should measure his words carefully, especially on issues of national security, and that he should eschew partisan politics.

This led to an uproar from the opposition.

Later, Dilip Saikia, who was chairing the proceedings, allowed Gandhi to respond to the allegations.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
