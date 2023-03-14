Ruckus in Parliament continues over Rahul Gandhi's UK remark

The parliamentary proceedings were stalled on second day Tuesday following uproarious scenes in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over Rahul Gandhi's "democracy under attack" remarks in the United Kingdom , with senior Bharatiya Janata Party ministers seeking an apology over the comments and the Congress countering it with its joint parliamentary committee demand on the Adani issue.

IMAGE: Proceedings of Rajya Sabha underway during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday.

As the Lok Sabha met for the day, Speaker Om Birla urged members to let the House function and took up the Question Hour.

Asking the Congress members, who were on their feet, to maintain the decorum of the House and not show placards, Birla said they should let the House function.

However, Congress members continued their protest following which the speaker adjourned the House till 2 pm.

Gandhi had recently alleged in London that the structures of Indian democracy are under brutal attack and there is a full-scale assault on the institutions of the country.

Demanding an apology from Gandhi for his remarks, the ruling BJP charged that the Congress leader has tried to defame India.

The parliamentary proceedings were disrupted on Monday as well as the BJP-Congress slugfest escalated over Gandhi's remark with the government seeking an apology while the opposition benches demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue.

In Rajya Sabha, Leader of the House and Union Minister Piyush Goyal, without naming Gandhi, alleged that he had insulted the Parliament and constitutional institutions and said he should tender an apology.

This resulted in protests by opposition members, led by the Congress, who raised slogans against the government.

"Yesterday (Monday), we had raised a very important issue and the manner in which India was insulted and its institutions, including the Parliament, were insulted.

"Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are part of the Parliament, which have been insulted. I feel this is the first time that the entire Parliament was insulted," Goyal told the House amid the uproar by opposition members.

He said "unnecessary and uncalled for" remarks were made by an MP on foreign soil against the Parliament, which includes the President of India.

"Constitutional provisions say that we all should condemn such a behaviour and the person concerned should apologise," Goyal said.

He also claimed that never have microphones in Parliament been switched off, as alleged by the opposition MP in London.

"The entire world is watching how India will respond to this serious issue. It is an insult to Parliament," Goyal claimed.

Amid the continued uproar by opposition members, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the House till 2 pm.

Earlier, Dhankhar rejected notices from several opposition members for discussion on the Adani issue and other matters, including the post-poll violence in Tripura.