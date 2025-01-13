Over 250 reunited with families in Kumbh Mela

More than 250 individuals separated from their families in the dense crowd in the early hours of the first day of Maha Kumbh were reunited through efficient measures by the fair administration, officials said.

IMAGE: Police personnel mounted on a horse patrol as devotees arrive to take a dip at Triveni Sangam on the occasion of ‘Paush Purnima’ during Maha Kumbh 2025, in Prayagraj, January 13, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The inaugural day of the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj was marked by the Paush Purnima bathing festival, during which millions of devotees converged at the sacred Sangam for a holy dip. The event will conclude on February 26.

To manage the enormous gathering, the Uttar Pradesh government implemented several crowd-control initiatives, including bhula-bhatka camps, police assistance centres and deployment of personnel on specially constructed watchtowers for the mela.

These camps feature dedicated sections for lost women and children, along with khoya-paya (lost and found) centres equipped with digital tools and social media assistance.

Loudspeakers placed along the ghats are continuously announcing missing persons' names, allowing quick reunions, while the police and civil defence personnel are actively assisting pilgrims on the ground.

Nitesh Kumar Dwivedi, a warden with Uttar Pradesh Civil Defence, highlighted the extensive effort put in on the very first day.

"Hundreds of families have been reunited under the supervision of the department and mela authorities. In just the first one-and-a-half hours, our civil defence teams managed to bring back around 200 to 250 individuals to their families," Dwivedi told PTI Videos, acknowledging the challenge of managing a crowd that exceeded their initial estimates.

The emotional reunions led many attendees to express heartfelt gratitude towards the Mela authorities.

Ajay Goyal, a pilgrim from Delhi, shared his experience of being separated for an hour.

"The announcements made all the difference," middle-aged Goyal said with a smile.

"Just before we got separated, we had joked about how this often happens at kumbh melas in old Bollywood films. Luckily, we were reunited within the same mela itself," Goyal said.

However, not everyone shares the same fortune. Sujata Jha, who arrived with 13 family members to take a dip at the Sangam, narrated her plight.

"It has been two to three hours, and I still haven't found my family. My name has been announced multiple times, but there's no response.

"My belongings, phone and clothes are with them. I'm waiting here in my wet clothes," she told PTI Videos near a police assistance centre.

A similar story was shared by Omwati, an elderly woman from Nigohi in Shahjahanpur district.

"I came with two others but they got separated from me. Now I am all alone," she said, looking visibly distressed.

Despite these emotional stories, the arrangements by the administration drew praise.

Ajay Goyal noted, "The announcements and the lost and found centres are an excellent system. It's great to see such quick responses from the authorities."

The UP government, in its official statement, outlined the various efforts made to ensure the smooth conduct of the mela. It emphasised that the khoya-paya centres have been leveraging technology, including social media platforms, to locate separated individuals.

Meanwhile, the police and volunteers at the ghats are working tirelessly to assist devotees and prevent major disruptions.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, being held after 12 years, expects a footfall of 40 crore to 45 crore visitors till February 26, according to UP government estimates.