Stereotyped: What SC said about Gujarat's remission order

Following are the highlights of the Supreme Court judgement pronounced on Monday quashing the Gujarat government's decision to grant remission to 11 convicts in the case of gang-rape of Bilkis Bano and murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 riots in the state.

IMAGE: A view of the Supreme Court of India. Photograph: ANI Photo

The top court said that the orders were "stereotyped" and passed without application of mind.