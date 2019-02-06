State of the Union: Trump announces meet with Kim; vows to build border wall

Last updated on: February 06, 2019 09:36 IST

'If I had not been elected President of the United States, we would right now, in my opinion, be in a major war with North Korea,' Trump said.

IMAGE: President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address, with Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, at the Capitol in Washington, DC on Wednesday. Photograph: Doug Mills/Pool via Reuters

United States President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he will hold the second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam at the end of February.

The summit would be held on February 27 and 28.

Kim and Trump met in Singapore last year, marking the first bilateral meeting between leaders of the two countries.

Addressing Congress during his annual second State of the Union, Trump said progress has been made in his administration's efforts to achieve peace on the Korean peninsula.

The president said that although much work remains to be done, his relationship with North Korea's leader is 'good'.

Trump, however, also gave an ominous warning about the risks of heightened tensions with Pyongyang.

The lead US negotiator with North Korea, Stephen Biegun, is set to meet with his North Korean counterpart on Wednesday in Pyongyang.

He said that he hoped the meeting with Kim Hyok Chol would map out 'a set of concrete deliverables', according to Reuters.

It is not clear in which city the summit will take place. Hanoi, the nation's capital, and Da Nang, a coastal resort town, have both been floated as possibilities.

In his address, Trump called for rejecting politics of revenge, resistance and retribution, but insisted on building a wall along the US-Mexico border.

His calls for reconciliation were met with mostly stone-faced silence from Democrats, who bitterly oppose his agenda and accuse him of hastening the decline in cross-party cooperation.

The president and the Democrats had a record 35-day standoff with the Democrats led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over his proposed controversial wall along the US-Mexico border, which shut down the government and postponed the address which was earlier scheduled on January 29.

"We must reject the politics of revenge, resistance and retribution," Trump told Congress near the beginning of his State of the Union address, claiming in his speech that he is putting forward 'the agenda of the United States'.

"An economic miracle is taking place in the United States -- and the only thing that can stop it are foolish wars, politics or ridiculous partisan investigations," the president said.

He said that tolerance for illegal immigration is not compassionate -- it is cruel.

"The lawless state of our southern border is a threat to the safety, security, and financial well-being of all Americans. We have a moral duty to create an immigration system that protects the lives and jobs of our citizens,” Trump said in his State of the Union Address.

"This includes our obligation to the millions of immigrants living here today, who followed the rules and respected our laws. Legal immigrants enrich our nation and strengthen our society in countless ways.

"Now is the time for the Congress to show the world that America is committed to ending illegal immigration and putting the ruthless coyotes, cartels, drug dealers, and human traffickers out of business," he said.