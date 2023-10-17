News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » State has duty to recognise queer unions, says CJI Chandrachud

State has duty to recognise queer unions, says CJI Chandrachud

Source: PTI
October 17, 2023 22:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Tuesday said the State has an obligation to recognise unions entered into by queer couples and grant them benefit under the law.

IMAGE: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud delivers the verdict on same-sex marriages, at the Supreme Court, New Delhi, October 17, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The CJI made the observation in a judgment he wrote separately on same sex marriage.

He observed that the failure of the State to recognise the bouquet of entitlements which flow from the union would result in a disparate impact on queer couples, who cannot marry under the current legal regime.

 

"The freedom of all persons, including queer couples, to enter into a union is protected by Part III of the Constitution. The failure of the State to recognise the bouquet of entitlements which flow from a union would result in a disparate impact on queer couples who cannot marry under the current legal regime. The State has an obligation to recognise such unions and grant them benefit under law,” he said.

He added that the right to enter into a union cannot be restricted based on sexual orientation.

"Such a restriction will be violative of Article 15 (no discrimination on account of religion, race, caste, or place of birth). Thus, this freedom is available to all persons regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation," he said.

He noted that the decisions in Navtej (decriminalising gay sex) and Justice KS Puttaswamy (right to privacy as fundamental right) cases recognise the right of queer couples to exercise the choice to enter into a union.

"This relationship is protected from external threat. Discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation will violate Article 15," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
In 3:2 verdict SC denies queer couples adoption rights
In 3:2 verdict SC denies queer couples adoption rights
'You will see same sex marriage laws in near future'
'You will see same sex marriage laws in near future'
Homosexuality 'not elitist': CJI disagrees with govt
Homosexuality 'not elitist': CJI disagrees with govt
World Cup: Dutch set for upset win vs South Africa!
World Cup: Dutch set for upset win vs South Africa!
Pakistan files complaint over 'inappropriate conduct'
Pakistan files complaint over 'inappropriate conduct'
Hetero, non-hetero unions two sides of coin: Judge
Hetero, non-hetero unions two sides of coin: Judge
World Cup: Team India at full steam in the nets!
World Cup: Team India at full steam in the nets!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Hetero, non-hetero unions two sides of coin: Judge

Hetero, non-hetero unions two sides of coin: Judge

Same-sex wedding: After SC snub, call for legislation

Same-sex wedding: After SC snub, call for legislation

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances