News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Homosexuality 'not elitist': CJI disagrees with Centre

Homosexuality 'not elitist': CJI disagrees with Centre

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 17, 2023 18:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Disagreeing with the Centre's submission that the petitions seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflected an 'urban elitist' view, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said on Tuesday queerness is not urban or elite, or restricted to upper classes and privileged communities.

IMAGE: A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha during the hearing of the verdict on same-sex marriage, at the Supreme Court, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The CJI made the observations while heading a five-judge constitution bench which unanimously refused to accord legal recognition to same-sex marriage under the Special Marriage Act.

His remarks assume significance as the Centre had in an affidavit filed earlier termed these pleas as those that reflected an 'urban elitist' view.

 

"Even the limited exploration of the literature on the subject makes it abundantly clear that homosexuality or queerness is not solely an urban concept nor is it restricted to the upper classes or privileged communities," the CJI said while pronouncing the verdict.

The CJI penned a separate verdict on the hugely contentious issue.

The bench also comprised Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha.

Besides the CJI, Justices Kaul, Bhat and Narasimha penned separate verdicts.

In his judgement, the CJI observed people may be queer regardless of whether they were from villages or cities.

He said the Centre had suggested that the court would be violating the doctrine of separation of powers if it determines the issue of validity of same-sex marriage in this case.

Justice Chandrachud said separation of power undoubtedly forms a part of the basic structure of the Constitution but the power of courts to conduct judicial review was also a basic feature of the Constitution.

He said the doctrine of separation of powers can't stand in the way of the court in issuing directions or writ to enforce fundamental rights.

"This court cannot make law. It can only interpret it and give effect to it," the CJI said.

In a significant verdict, the five-judge constitution bench unanimously refused to accord legal recognition to same-sex marriage under the Special Marriage Act, ruling that it is within Parliament's ambit to change the law for validating such union.

The top court, however, recognised equal rights for queer people and their protection, while calling for sensitisation of the general public so they don't face discrimination.

The apex court, while passing four separate verdicts, was unanimous in holding that there is 'no unqualified right' to marriage, and same-sex couples can't claim it as a fundamental right under the Constitution.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'You will see same sex marriage laws in near future'
'You will see same sex marriage laws in near future'
Mixed LGBTQ reaction to SC's same-sex marriage order
Mixed LGBTQ reaction to SC's same-sex marriage order
Sexual orientation has nothing to...: CJI on gay lawyer
Sexual orientation has nothing to...: CJI on gay lawyer
Mutual Funds add 77 mn SIP accounts in H1
Mutual Funds add 77 mn SIP accounts in H1
Same-sex wedding: After SC snub, call for legislation
Same-sex wedding: After SC snub, call for legislation
Israel draws Hamas hit list ahead of ground invasion
Israel draws Hamas hit list ahead of ground invasion
Viral fever hits Pakistan camp ahead of Aus clash
Viral fever hits Pakistan camp ahead of Aus clash
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

In 3:2 verdict SC denies queer couples adoption rights

In 3:2 verdict SC denies queer couples adoption rights

Sikh priests disqualified for performing queer wedding

Sikh priests disqualified for performing queer wedding

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances