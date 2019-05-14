Stalins snubs KCR, says no chance for non-BJP, non-Cong 3rd front

May 14, 2019 11:34 IST

IMAGE: DMK chief M K Stalin greets Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Photograph: PTI Photo

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president MK Stalin on Tuesday said he saw no chances for a non-BJP, non-Congress "third front" post Lok Sabha polls, but a decision could be taken only after May 23, the counting day.

Stalin's remarks come a day after Telangana Rashtra Samithi supremo and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekara Rao, who has been pushing for a non-Congress, non-BJP federal front of regional parties, called on the DMK chief in Chennai.

Stalin, also Tamil Nadu leader of opposition, said Rao had not visited the state for forging alliances.

"He did not come to form alliances. He came to Tamil Nadu to offer prayers in various temples and on that basis, sought an appointment with me for a courtesy call. That is all," he told reporters.

Rao had earlier visited the Sri Ranganatha Temple at Srirangam before meeting Stalin.

Asked about the possibility of a "third front" sans the BJP and the Congress, the DMK leader said, "It doesn't seem to me that there is a chance for that."

"However, that will be decided only after counting on May 23," he added.