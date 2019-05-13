Third front? KCR meets Stalin in Chennai

May 13, 2019 19:33 IST

IMAGE: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao meets DMK chief M K Stalin in Chennai. Photograph: @trspartyonline/Twitter

Telangana Rashtra Samiti chief and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday called on Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president M K Stalin and was closeted with him for a little over an hour over forging an alternative front.

Continuing his efforts to bring together regional parties, Rao called on Stalin at his Alwarpet residence Chennai and discussed with him his idea for a federal front, DMK sources said.

The permutations and combinations that may emerge at the national level following results to the Lok Sabha elections on May 23 were among the points discussed, the sources said.

While the DMK dubbed the meeting as only a "courtesy visit," Rao did not meet the waiting reporters.