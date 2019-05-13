rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Third front? KCR meets Stalin in Chennai

Third front? KCR meets Stalin in Chennai

May 13, 2019 19:33 IST

IMAGE: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao meets DMK chief M K Stalin in Chennai. Photograph: @trspartyonline/Twitter

Telangana Rashtra Samiti chief and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday called on Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president M K Stalin and was closeted with him for a little over an hour over forging an alternative front.

 

Continuing his efforts to bring together regional parties, Rao called on Stalin at his Alwarpet residence Chennai and discussed with him his idea for a federal front, DMK sources said.

The permutations and combinations that may emerge at the national level following results to the Lok Sabha elections on May 23 were among the points discussed, the sources said.

While the DMK dubbed the meeting as only a "courtesy visit," Rao did not meet the waiting reporters.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: M K Stalin, K Chandrashekhar Rao, DMK, Telangana Rashtra Samiti, KCR
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use