Our representation mustn't...: CM's meet in TN on delimitation

Our representation mustn't...: CM's meet in TN on delimitation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 22, 2025 14:19 IST

In the first Joint Action Committee meeting of states hosted by Tamil Nadu's ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam over the proposed delimitation of Parliamentary seats by the Centre, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday made it clear that the fight is likely to be taken forward through the legal route also.

IMAGE: Chief Ministers of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana -- Pinarayi Vijayan, MK Stalin and Revanth Reddy -- at the meeting of CM's on delimitation in Chennai. Photograph: @revanth_anumula

In the meeting, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the delimitation of LS seats was hanging like the "sword of Damocles," and alleged the BJP government was going ahead on the issue without any consultation.

He said "This sudden move is not driven by Constitutional principles or democratic imperatives," but by narrow political interests.

 

Delimitation, if done after Census will lead to an increase in seats for northern states, a reduction for southern states. Such a cut in seats for the south and, an increase for the north will suit the BJP as it holds greater influence in the north," he added.

Addressing the meeting in Chennai, CM Stalin, favoured setting up an expert panel to draw up the political and legal action plan.

He proposed christening the panel as 'Joint Action Committee for fair delimitation' and sought ideas to initiate legal action, by taking forward political fight.

He said: "We are not against delimitation, we are for fair delimitation," adding "Continuous action is very essential to establish rights."

On the JAC he said it was very essential to create awareness among people, and to urge Centre. Stalin was for a united fight to win; and said "Our representation must not decline."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
