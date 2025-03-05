HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 1971 Census should be basis for delimitation: Stalin at all-party meet

1971 Census should be basis for delimitation: Stalin at all-party meet

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 05, 2025 14:06 IST

x

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday proposed a Joint Action Committee comprising MPs and party representatives from southern states at an all-party meeting on Lok Sabha seats delimitation in Chennai.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin addresses an all-party meet on Lok Sabha seats delimitation in Chennai. Photograph: @arivalayam/X

Moving a resolution, Stalin said that in the event of increase in the number of seats in Parliament, 1971 Census should be the basis for it. Also, the 1971 Census should be basis for delimitation of LS seats for 30 years from 2026, he asserted.

The all party meeting is expected to pass a resolution on the issue of delimitation.

 

Principal opposition party All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the Congress and Left parties, actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam among others attended the meeting which was boycotted by the Bharatiya Janata party, Tamil nationalist Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) and former union minister GK Vasan's Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar).

The ruling DMK has been staunchly opposing the delimitation exercise, with party president and chief minister Stalin claiming it will lead to reduced LS seats in TN.

He has wondered whether the state was being punished for effective implementation of population control measures over the years.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why The South Is Worried About Delimitation
Why The South Is Worried About Delimitation
No southern state, including TN, will lose LS seats: Shah
No southern state, including TN, will lose LS seats: Shah
'India is not a federal democracy'
'India is not a federal democracy'
Have children immediately after marriage: Stalin to newly-weds
Have children immediately after marriage: Stalin to newly-weds
Why Stalin wants Tamilians to have '16 children'
Why Stalin wants Tamilians to have '16 children'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Summer Cool Recipe: Tamarind Mint Sherbet

webstory image 2

17 Bollywood Golden Temple Visits

webstory image 3

India's 8 Most Beautiful Streets

VIDEOS

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar arrives in Sirsa1:17

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar arrives in Sirsa

Trump reaches the US Parliament, huge applause in welcome6:25

Trump reaches the US Parliament, huge applause in welcome

One family made Rs 30 cr profit during Kumbh: Yogi3:06

One family made Rs 30 cr profit during Kumbh: Yogi

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD