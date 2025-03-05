1971 Census should be basis for delimitation: Stalin at all-party meet

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday proposed a Joint Action Committee comprising MPs and party representatives from southern states at an all-party meeting on Lok Sabha seats delimitation in Chennai.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin addresses an all-party meet on Lok Sabha seats delimitation in Chennai. Photograph: @arivalayam/X

Moving a resolution, Stalin said that in the event of increase in the number of seats in Parliament, 1971 Census should be the basis for it. Also, the 1971 Census should be basis for delimitation of LS seats for 30 years from 2026, he asserted.

The all party meeting is expected to pass a resolution on the issue of delimitation.

Principal opposition party All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the Congress and Left parties, actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam among others attended the meeting which was boycotted by the Bharatiya Janata party, Tamil nationalist Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) and former union minister GK Vasan's Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar).

The ruling DMK has been staunchly opposing the delimitation exercise, with party president and chief minister Stalin claiming it will lead to reduced LS seats in TN.

He has wondered whether the state was being punished for effective implementation of population control measures over the years.