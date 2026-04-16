Stalin burns copy of delimitation bill, terms it 'black law'

Stalin ignited protests against the proposed delimitation bill, branding it a 'black law' that threatens the rights and interests of the Tamil people, leading to widespread demonstrations across the state.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin burns a copy of the delimitation bill and dubbed it a 'black law'. Photograph: @DMKITwing/X

Key Points Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin protests the delimitation bill, calling it a 'black law' against Tamil interests.

Stalin burnt a copy of the delimitation bill and hoisted black flags across Tamil Nadu in protest.

The protest is against the BJP-led NDA's proposed delimitation, which Stalin claims will harm Tamil Nadu.

Stalin draws parallels to the anti-Hindi agitation, vowing to resist what he sees as imposition from Delhi.

Allies of the DMK, including Makkal Needhi Maiam and MDMK, also participated in the black flag protests.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday burnt a copy of the delimitation bill and dubbed it a "black law", alleging it seeks to make the Tamil people "refugees" in their own land.

Stalin hoisted a black flag and burnt a copy of the bill on delimitation circulated by the union government and raised slogans condemning the move, hours before the Parliament was to sit for a special session.

The CM burnt the copy of the bill at Namakkal in western Tamil Nadu, where he is camping in connection with electioneering.

"Poradavom, Velvom ondraga" (Let us struggle, win together) was among the slogans raised by Stalin and others clad in black.

In a statement, Stalin said: "Let the flames of resistance spread across Tamil Nadu. Let the arrogance of the fascist BJP be brought down. Then, the fire of resistance against Hindi imposition that rose from Tamil Nadu scorched Delhi. It quietened only after Delhi was forced to yield." He was apparently referring to the anti-Hindi agitation in the 1960s in the state.

"Today, I have reignited that fire by burning the copy of this black law and hoisting the black flag against this black law that seeks to turn Tamils into refugees in our own land. This fire will now spread across the Dravidian land. It will rise, it will rage, and it will bring the BJP's arrogance to its knees," he added.

As soon as Stalin unfurled the black flag, his party office-bearers, ministers and cadres hoisted black flags in their respective homes; in party offices and in public spaces as well across Tamil Nadu.

Besides the DMK's state headquarters, 'Anna Arivalayam' in Chennai, black flags were hoisted in prominent spots on the Chennai premises of Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam and Vaiko-helmed MDMK, allies of the DMK.

A black flag was also spotted in the Chennai-Gopalapuram residence of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi.

Black flags were hoisted in the residence of chief minister in Chennai and also in the homes of his cabinet colleagues.

On Wednesday, while staunchly opposing the Centre's proposed delimitation, Stalin had called for a black flag protest across the state, alleging that the BJP-led NDA's move would harm Tamil Nadu's interests.