Home  » News » SRK death threat case: Raipur lawyer arrested

SRK death threat case: Raipur lawyer arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: November 12, 2024 11:27 IST
The Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested a lawyer from Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur in connection with a death threat issued to Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan last week, an official said.

IMAGE: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. Photograph: ANI Photo

On November 7, the Mumbai police visited Raipur for its investigation in the case and summoned Faizan Khan, who is a lawyer by profession, for questioning.

The Mumbai police on Tuesday morning informed their Raipur counterparts that they have arrested Faizan Khan from Pandri police station area in Raipur as a part of their probe into a threat call to Shah Rukh Khan, Raipur's Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh told PTI.

 

As per preliminary information, the threat call to the actor was made by a phone number registered in the name of Faizan, he said.

During questioning, the lawyer told the police that he had lost his phone and lodged a complaint in this connection at Khamardih police station here November 2, he said.

The Mumbai police will produce Faizan in a Raipur court seeking his transit remand, Singh said.

The threat to Shah Rukh Khan follows a series of threats issued to fellow actor Salman Khan, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
More like this
