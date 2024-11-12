SRK death threat case: Raipur lawyer arrested

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested a lawyer from Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur in connection with a death threat issued to Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan last week, an official said.

IMAGE: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. Photograph: ANI Photo

On November 7, the Mumbai police visited Raipur for its investigation in the case and summoned Faizan Khan, who is a lawyer by profession, for questioning.

The Mumbai police on Tuesday morning informed their Raipur counterparts that they have arrested Faizan Khan from Pandri police station area in Raipur as a part of their probe into a threat call to Shah Rukh Khan, Raipur's Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh told PTI.

As per preliminary information, the threat call to the actor was made by a phone number registered in the name of Faizan, he said.

During questioning, the lawyer told the police that he had lost his phone and lodged a complaint in this connection at Khamardih police station here November 2, he said.

The Mumbai police will produce Faizan in a Raipur court seeking his transit remand, Singh said.

The threat to Shah Rukh Khan follows a series of threats issued to fellow actor Salman Khan, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.