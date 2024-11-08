News
Salman gets another threat 'on behalf of Bishnoi gang'

Salman gets another threat 'on behalf of Bishnoi gang'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 08, 2024 11:59 IST
Another threat has been issued to Bollywood actor Salman Khan, with the sender demanding Rs 5 crore on 'behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang', officials said on Friday.

IMAGE: Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Photograph: ANI Photo

The threat message was sent to Mumbai traffic police's WhatsApp helpline on Thursday night, an official said.

The sender of the message threatened the actor and demanded Rs 5 crore, claiming it was being made on behalf of the Bishnoi gang. Besides, the individual also threatened the lyricist of the song Main Sikandar Hoon, the official said.

 

On a complaint by traffic officials, the Worli police have registered a case and launched a probe, he said.

In the past few weeks, the traffic police helpline has received many threat messages for Salman Khan.

Khan had earlier received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. While Bishnoi himself is lodged in Ahmedabad's Sabarmati jail in cases including attempted murder and extortion, suspected members of his gang opened fire outside the actor's Bandra home in April.

Weeks after that, Navi Mumbai Police claimed to have uncovered a plot by the Bishnoi gang to kill Khan while on his way to his farmhouse at Panvel near Mumbai.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
