Srinagar Temple Reopens After 36 Years

On Thursday, March 26, 2026m Kashmiri Pandits offered special prayers at the historic Raghunath temple in Srinagar on the first day of its reopening after a gap of 36 years, coinciding with the festival of Ram Navami.

Located at Habbakadal on the banks of the Jhelum river, the temple witnessed emotional scenes as members of the community gathered to mark the occasion, many expressing joy and nostalgia at returning to the revered shrine after decades.

The Raghunath temple had been set ablaze by terrorists in the 1990s and remained closed since then. The reopening is seen as a significant and symbolic moment for the community.

Amid tight security arrangements, Kashmiri Muslims warmly welcomed the visiting Pandits, greeting them outside the temple.

The atmosphere reflected communal harmony, with several nearby Muslim residents, including women, watching the proceedings from their windows and sharing in the moment.

Participants described the reopening as a hopeful step towards preserving shared heritage and rebuilding bonds between communities in the Kashmir Valley.

Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff

The Pandits also took out Shobha Yatra on the occasion.

The yatra began from the Kathleshwar Temple in Zindra Mohalla on D C Office road and passed through several key areas of the city, including Habbakadal, Barbar Shah, Regal Chowk and the historic Lal Chowk, before returning to the temple.

Devotees participated in large numbers, chanting religious hymns and carrying flags as they marked the festival of Ram Navami with enthusiasm.

Authorities had put in place elaborate security arrangements along the route to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of the procession.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff