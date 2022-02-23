Srinagar Draped In White Yet Again

Srinagar was again wrapped in snow after fresh snowfall.

The Kashmir valley is cut off from the rest of the country as the Srinagar-Jammu national highway is closed and flights stand cancelled.

Many areas in Kashmir are without electricity due to the heavy snowfall.

Please click on the images for glimpses from Umar Ganie's White Album.

IMAGE: A youth removes snow from his car.

All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

IMAGE: A machine removes snow from the roads.

IMAGE: People retrieve a tempo trapped in the snow.

IMAGE: Sringar residents are used to snow covered roads.

IMAGE: A good samaritan removes snow from the road.

IMAGE: A girl helps her brother to hold an umbrella as they walk during snowfall.

IMAGE: A snow ball fight at an amusement park.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com