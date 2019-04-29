Sri Lanka's face veil ban comes into effect

April 29, 2019 12:21 IST

IMAGE: Women, who have been relocated to a school building due to an overnight gun battle between troops and suspected Islamist militants on the east coast of Sri Lanka, are seen in Kalmunai. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

Muslim women in Sri Lanka will not be allowed to wear any form of face veils in public from Monday under new regulations announced by President Maithripala Sirisena who used emergency powers in the wake of the Easter Sunday bombings.

The new regulation banning any form of face covering was announced by the President on Sunday, a week after the coordinated blasts hit three churches and three luxury hotels, killing over 250 people and inuring more than 500 others.

'The ban is to ensure national security... No one should obscure their faces to make identification difficult,' Sirisena's office said in a statement.

He took steps under the emergency regulation to prohibit the use of face coverings of all sorts which is an obstacle to ensure the identity of the people and a threat to national and public security, Colombo Page reported.

The order clarifies that the key criterion for establishing the identity of a person is the need to clearly expose the face, the report said.

The President has taken this decision to establish a peaceful and cohesive society which does not inconvenience any community people as well as ensure national security, it added.

Muslims account for 10 per cent of the population and are the second-largest minority after Hindus. Around seven per cent of Sri Lankans are Christians.

Nine suicide bombers carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through three churches and three luxury hotels on the Easter Sunday, killing 253 people.

The Islamic State claimed the attacks, but the government has blamed local Islamist extremist group National Thowheeth Jamaath (NTJ) for the attacks.

Sri Lanka on Saturday banned the NTJ and a splinter group linked to the ISIS.

A total of 106 suspects, including a Tamil medium teacher and a school principal, have been arrested in connection with the Easter Sunday blasts.

According to Sri Lanka's Foreign Ministry, the number of foreign nationals who have been identified as killed remained at 40, including 11 from India.

Sri Lanka has a population of 21 million which is a patchwork of ethnicities and religions, dominated by the Sinhalese Buddhist majority.