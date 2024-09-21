News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Sri Lanka Votes For Next President

Sri Lanka Votes For Next President

By REDIFF NEWS
September 21, 2024 10:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Glimpses from Sri Lanka's presidential election, the first polls since the island's economic crisis, in Colombo and Jaffna, September 21, 2024.

There are 38 candidates contesting Sri Lanka's ninth presidential poll, among them current President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Leader of Opposition Sajith Premadasa and prominent Opposition leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

 

COLOMBO

IMAGE: A woman shows her ink-marked finger after voting at a polling station during the presidential election in Colombo. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People queue outside a polling station. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Security personnel checks the documents of a voter at a polling station. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A police officer checks the papers of polling staff outside a polling station. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Women walk past a polling station. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Security personnel at a polling station. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

 

JAFFNA

IMAGE: Polling officials set up at a polling station ahead of the start of the voting in Jaffna. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Sri Lanka's Special Task Force and police personnel enter a polling station on a vehicle. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People wait in a queue to vote at a polling station. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People return after voting. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Who Will Win Sri Lanka's Presidential Poll?
Who Will Win Sri Lanka's Presidential Poll?
'Rajapaksa didn't trust India, tilted towards China'
'Rajapaksa didn't trust India, tilted towards China'
'It was not a mob. It was a revolution'
'It was not a mob. It was a revolution'
Russia Eyes India To Sell Small N-Plants
Russia Eyes India To Sell Small N-Plants
Sanctity of Tirupati laddu now restored: TTD
Sanctity of Tirupati laddu now restored: TTD
Modi embarks on 3-day visit to US
Modi embarks on 3-day visit to US
South Asia: It Is Climate Change, Stupid
South Asia: It Is Climate Change, Stupid

More like this

'The evil has not left our system yet'

'The evil has not left our system yet'

'People in power are fearful of the protestors'

'People in power are fearful of the protestors'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances