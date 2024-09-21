Sri Lanka Votes For Next President

Glimpses from Sri Lanka's presidential election, the first polls since the island's economic crisis, in Colombo and Jaffna, September 21, 2024.

There are 38 candidates contesting Sri Lanka's ninth presidential poll, among them current President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Leader of Opposition Sajith Premadasa and prominent Opposition leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

COLOMBO

IMAGE: A woman shows her ink-marked finger after voting at a polling station during the presidential election in Colombo. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

IMAGE: People queue outside a polling station. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

IMAGE: Security personnel checks the documents of a voter at a polling station. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

IMAGE: A police officer checks the papers of polling staff outside a polling station. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

IMAGE: Women walk past a polling station. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

IMAGE: Security personnel at a polling station. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

JAFFNA

IMAGE: Polling officials set up at a polling station ahead of the start of the voting in Jaffna. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

IMAGE: Sri Lanka's Special Task Force and police personnel enter a polling station on a vehicle. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

IMAGE: People wait in a queue to vote at a polling station. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

IMAGE: People return after voting. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com