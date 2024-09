National Security Advisor Ajit K Doval met Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Konstantinovsky palace in St Petersburg on Thursday, September 12, 2024.

Doval, it is said, was on a dual mission -- to meet Putin for Russia-Ukraine peace and to speak to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi for military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control before next month's BRICS meeting.

IMAGE: Putin exchanges greetings with Doval. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The Russian leader in conversation with Doval.

IMAGE: Both men spent most of their careers in their nations' intelligence services before they ascended to bigger roles -- Doval in the Intelligence Bureau; Putin in the KGB.

