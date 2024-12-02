News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Spotted! Biden & Hunter Before The Pardon

Spotted! Biden & Hunter Before The Pardon

By REDIFF NEWS
December 02, 2024 11:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A couple of days before outgoing United States President Joe Biden issued 'a full and unconditional pardon' to Hunter Biden, POTUS and son were spotted in Nantucket for his final Thanksgiving holiday as leader of the free world.

Biden spent five days on the Massachusetts island, with its picturesque wood shingle homes and sea-shelled beaches, before flying to Angola for his only visit to Africa as president.

 

IMAGE: Biden, accompanied by Hunter Biden, grandson Beau Jr and Melissa Cohen Biden, spotted in downtown Nantucket, November 29, 2024, here and below. All photographs: Craig Hudson/Reuters

 

 

IMAGE: Biden, accompanied by First Lady Jill Biden, Hunter, Beau Jr and Melissa, watches a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in downtown Nantucket.

 

IMAGE: Biden and Hunter walk out of a bookstore in downtown Nantucket. The book in Biden's hand is Rashid Khalidi's The Hundred Years' War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonial Conquest and Resistance.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
'Enough is enough': Biden pardons son in criminal cases
'Enough is enough': Biden pardons son in criminal cases
'America Is In For Domestic Turmoil'
'America Is In For Domestic Turmoil'
'Trump Will Back India On Pakistan'
'Trump Will Back India On Pakistan'
11 Non-MBBS Career Options After NEET
11 Non-MBBS Career Options After NEET
Will Rahane Lead KKR In IPL 2025?
Will Rahane Lead KKR In IPL 2025?
Indians stuck at Kuwait airport without food for 20 hrs
Indians stuck at Kuwait airport without food for 20 hrs
Lock-up on nearly Rs 1.2 trn pre-IPO shrs to lift soon
Lock-up on nearly Rs 1.2 trn pre-IPO shrs to lift soon
Jharkhand and Maharashtra go to polls

Two states election 2024

More like this
Biden meets Trump, both pledge smooth transition
Biden meets Trump, both pledge smooth transition
What Modi Can Learn From Trump's DOGE
What Modi Can Learn From Trump's DOGE

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances