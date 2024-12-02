Spotted! Biden & Hunter Before The Pardon

A couple of days before outgoing United States President Joe Biden issued 'a full and unconditional pardon' to Hunter Biden, POTUS and son were spotted in Nantucket for his final Thanksgiving holiday as leader of the free world.

Biden spent five days on the Massachusetts island, with its picturesque wood shingle homes and sea-shelled beaches, before flying to Angola for his only visit to Africa as president.

IMAGE: Biden, accompanied by Hunter Biden, grandson Beau Jr and Melissa Cohen Biden, spotted in downtown Nantucket, November 29, 2024, here and below. All photographs: Craig Hudson/Reuters

IMAGE: Biden, accompanied by First Lady Jill Biden, Hunter, Beau Jr and Melissa, watches a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in downtown Nantucket.

IMAGE: Biden and Hunter walk out of a bookstore in downtown Nantucket. The book in Biden's hand is Rashid Khalidi's The Hundred Years' War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonial Conquest and Resistance.

