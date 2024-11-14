News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Welcome back: Biden meets Trump, both pledge smooth transition

Welcome back: Biden meets Trump, both pledge smooth transition

By Lalit K Jha
November 14, 2024 01:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday met President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House to ensure a smooth transition of power, a hallmark of American democracy which took a break four years ago.

IMAGE: US President Joe Biden meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US, November 13, 2024. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

In the meeting, the two leaders assured the nation of a peaceful transition of power on January 20 next year.

 

Biden said, “welcome back” to Trump, and the two leaders shook hands.

He congratulated Trump on his victory and said he looked forward to a smooth transition.

"Well, Mr President-elect, Donald, congratulations... and I look forward to having a smooth transition. Welcome," Biden said.

“Politics is tough, and it's, in many cases, not a very nice world, but it is a nice world today, and I appreciate it very much. The transition is so smooth, and it will be as smooth as it can get...," Trump said in his remarks.

The First Lady joined President Biden in greeting President-elect Trump upon his arrival at the White House. She gave Trump a handwritten letter of congratulations for Mrs Trump, which expressed her team's readiness to assist with the transition.

White House Chief-of-Staff Jeff Zients and incoming White House Chief-of-Staff Susie Wiles also attended the meeting later.

Meanwhile, addressing Republican lawmakers during his meeting with them after returning to Washington for the first time since his election victory, Trump said, "It's nice to win."

“I suspect I won't be running again unless you do something,” he said.

The US Constitution prevents presidents from running for a third term.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Lalit K Jha in Washington, DC
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Trump's Election Should Worry The World
Trump's Election Should Worry The World
'Trump Wants To Make America White Again'
'Trump Wants To Make America White Again'
'Trump Respects The Indian People'
'Trump Respects The Indian People'
Delhi's air quality worst in country, turns 'severe'
Delhi's air quality worst in country, turns 'severe'
Pics: Varma century powers India to victory over SA
Pics: Varma century powers India to victory over SA
See: Flying ants disrupt play during India's T20 tie!
See: Flying ants disrupt play during India's T20 tie!
Patient's son stabs doctor 7 times in Chennai hospital
Patient's son stabs doctor 7 times in Chennai hospital
US VOTES!

US VOTES!

More like this
Assure Trump of a peaceful Jan power transfer: Biden
Assure Trump of a peaceful Jan power transfer: Biden
'Trump Is More Unpredictable'
'Trump Is More Unpredictable'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances