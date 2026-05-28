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Why Spielberg Is Wary Of AI's Role In Creative Industries

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 28, 2026 12:55 IST

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Legendary director Steven Spielberg cautions against over-reliance on artificial intelligence in filmmaking, advocating for its use as a tool rather than a replacement for human creativity and artistic vision.

Key Points

  • Steven Spielberg cautions against AI replacing human creativity in filmmaking.
  • Spielberg believes AI can be a useful tool for tasks like location scouting and medical solutions.
  • He opposes AI dictating dialogue, camera placement, or set design in film production.
  • Hollywood studios are increasingly adopting AI to cut production costs.
  • Many artists, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Scarlett Johansson, have criticised AI's use in storytelling.

Steven Spielberg is the latest film personality to speak out against the use of AI, saying that while it is okay to use the technology like any other tool, it cannot be the final word on anything creative.

During an appearance on Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson's "IMO" podcast, the legendary Hollywood director, known for movies such as "Jaws", "E.T.", "Indiana Jones", "Schindler's List" and "Lincoln", said the technology can be useful in finding solutions to medical issues or scouting locations, but not in movie making.

 

Spielberg's Concerns About AI in Writing and Directing

"Where I don't love AI is where it takes a position or there's an empty chair at a writer's table," Spielberg said.

"I'm not willing to substitute, you know, because I don't really believe in sentience. I don't believe there is any substitute for the soul. I don't think that is an algorithm that's inventible A computer that thinks it feels more than we feel is anathema to the way I was raised and how I'll practice my own trade of producing and directing in the future."

AI as a Tool, Not a Replacement

The director said he can see a future where AI can help "save us a lot of legwork", but he is not willing to treat is beyond anything other than a tool.

"Don't tell me how to write my dialogue for this character. Don't tell me where the camera has to go. And also don't tell me what the set should look like, unless AI is simply a tool in a large tool chest of the production designer," he added.

"Use AI as a tool, but do not use AI as the final word on anything creative. That's where I draw the line."

Hollywood's Embrace of AI

Spielberg may be against the use of the technology, but the Hollywood studios are enthusiastically embracing AI despite the alarm sounded by those on the creative side as it cuts production costs significantly.

Amazon MGM Studios just greenlit three children's series to be developed through generative AI. Paramount Studios is also looking at AI generated content and many streamers are using for animation and production design.

Artists like Leonardo DiCaprio, Scarlett Johansson, Cate Blanchett and many others have criticised the use of AI to tell stories.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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