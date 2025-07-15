HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » SpiceJet flyers try to force their way into cockpit, offloaded

SpiceJet flyers try to force their way into cockpit, offloaded

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 15, 2025 11:21 IST

x

Two unruly passengers were offloaded from a SpiceJet flight at the Delhi airport on Monday after they attempted to forcefully enter the cockpit when the aircraft was taxiing.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: StockSnap/Pixabay

SpiceJet said the aircraft, which was to fly to Mumbai, returned to the bay and the two passengers were offloaded and later handed over to the CISF.

"On July 14, 2025, two unruly passengers were offloaded from SpiceJet flight SG 9282 operating from Delhi to Mumbai.

 

"The two attempted to forcefully approach the cockpit and caused a disruption while the aircraft was taxiing," the airline said in a statement.

According to SpiceJet, despite repeated requests by the cabin crew, fellow passengers, and the captain, the two passengers refused to return to their seats.

The flight SG 9282, originally scheduled to depart at 12:30 pm, departed at 7:21 pm, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Delhi-bound IndiGo flight returns to Patna after bird hit
Delhi-bound IndiGo flight returns to Patna after bird hit
'Why Would A Pilot Go And Touch The Switch?'
'Why Would A Pilot Go And Touch The Switch?'
From take-off to crash: What happened to AI plane in 32 seconds
From take-off to crash: What happened to AI plane in 32 seconds
AI Crash Report Raises More Questions: Pilots
AI Crash Report Raises More Questions: Pilots
'Switches Seem To Be In Up Position, But...'
'Switches Seem To Be In Up Position, But...'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Most Delightful Foods Of Hyderabad

webstory image 2

10 Fun Facts About Chimps: Bananas, Brains & Beyond

webstory image 3

HONOR X9c Engineered For The Sahara And Antarctica!

VIDEOS

Martyrs' Day row: CM Omar scales boundary wall to offer prayers- Watch1:13

Martyrs' Day row: CM Omar scales boundary wall to offer...

Urvashi Rautela stuns in blue bodycon dress1:19

Urvashi Rautela stuns in blue bodycon dress

Hema Malini plants saplings in Vrindavan under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative3:44

Hema Malini plants saplings in Vrindavan under 'Ek Ped...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD