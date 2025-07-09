HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Delhi-bound IndiGo flight returns to Patna after bird hit

Delhi-bound IndiGo flight returns to Patna after bird hit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 09, 2025 11:53 IST

x

A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight carrying around 175 passengers returned to Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport in Patna after takeoff on Wednesday morning as one of its engines developed a technical snag due to a bird hit, airport officials said.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

All the 175 passengers and crew were safe, they said.

'IGO5009 Patna to Delhi reported bird hit after takeoff at 0842 IST, one dead bird in pieces found on runway during inspection. The same was advised to the aircraft through the Approach Control Unit. Message received from the approach control unit that aircraft requested to come back to Patna due to vibration in one engine. Local stand-by declared and aircraft landed safely at 0903 IST on runway 7. All passengers are safe,' a statement issued by Patna airport said.

 

The flight will undergo inspection. The airlines will make alternate arrangements for the passengers to send them to their destination, officials said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Very Important Birds Don't Appear In The Flight Path'
'Very Important Birds Don't Appear In The Flight Path'
Mid-air scare for SpiceJet flight as window frame dislodges
Mid-air scare for SpiceJet flight as window frame dislodges
UK fighter jet moved from Kerala airport after 1 month
UK fighter jet moved from Kerala airport after 1 month
Parl panel meet: DGCA plans to curb airfare surge
Parl panel meet: DGCA plans to curb airfare surge
'This Isn't How A Crash Probe Should Work'
'This Isn't How A Crash Probe Should Work'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Foods You SHOULD Be Eating

webstory image 2

India's Cheapest Phone With AI+ Launched

webstory image 3

The Top 10 Fashion Schools In The World

VIDEOS

Cloudburst in Chamoli: Flash floods hit U'khand village1:36

Cloudburst in Chamoli: Flash floods hit U'khand village

Bharat Bandh: RJD's student wing blocks Jehanabad railway tracks1:00

Bharat Bandh: RJD's student wing blocks Jehanabad railway...

Vehicles swept away in flash floods along Nepal-China border, 18 missing1:26

Vehicles swept away in flash floods along Nepal-China...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD