Home  » News » Speeding Porsche hits 2 scooters in Chandigarh, 1 dead

Speeding Porsche hits 2 scooters in Chandigarh, 1 dead

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 11, 2025 16:32 IST

A 24-year-old man was killed on the spot and two women were injured allegedly after a Porsche car hit two scooters in Chandigarh, police said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: The Porsche car that kills two in Maharashtra's Pune in May 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident happened near a petrol pump in Sector 4 at around 8 am on Monday, they said, adding that the deceased has been identified as Ankit, a resident of Nayagaon area.

Police said the impact of the collision was so strong that one of the two-wheelers was completely destroyed and the front portion of the luxury car, including its front wheel, was damaged.

The accident also severed Ankit's leg and injured the legs of the women.

 

A police officer said the driver, who was alone in the vehicle when the accident happened, was arrested.

A case has been registered under relevant sections, 281 (rash driving), under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
