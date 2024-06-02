News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Evidence destruction: Porsche teen's parents sent to police custody

Evidence destruction: Porsche teen's parents sent to police custody

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 02, 2024 18:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A Pune court on Sunday remanded parents of a 17-year-old boy allegedly involved in the Porsche car accident in police custody till June 5 in a case pertaining to destruction of evidence.

IMAGE: The father of the accused 17-year-old boy involved in the Pune Porsche accident case being brought to the crime branch office by the Pune police after being arrested in an alleged abduction case, in Pune, May 27, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The duo is being probed for their alleged role in tampering with the blood sample of the minor following the car accident on May 19 in Maharashtra's Pune city, which claimed the lives of two IT professionals.

 

The minor's mother, Shivani Agarwal, was arrested on June 1, after revelation that the boy's blood samples were replaced with hers.

The police had taken custody of his father, realtor Vishal Agrawal, arrested earlier in a related case, for allegedly being involved in the destruction of evidence.

The police produced the duo before a holiday court in Maharashtra's Pune city and sought their remand, which was allowed till June 5.

The police told the court that the Agarwal couple conspired and destroyed the evidence related to the accident.

They went to a state-run hospital and manipulated the blood samples of the minor, as per the police.

The couple's lawyer, Prashant Patil, submitted that the police have already searched their house and recovered the footage of CCTV installed at their place.

They have been booked under IPC Section 201 (causing disapperance of evidence of offence), which is a bailable offence. Hence they should be sent to judicial custody, Patil said.

Besides the minor's parents, the police have also arrested his grandfather Surendra Agarwal for allegedly kidnapping the family's driver and putting pressure on him to take the blame for the accident, among other charges.

The other persons in the police custody are two doctors of the state-run Sassoon General Hospital and an employee for allegedly swapping the blood samples of the minor boy.

The police have registered three separate cases in connection with the car accident. The three cases include an FIR in connection with the accident and the second one against the bar that allegedly served liquor to the juvenile.

The police have booked the boy's father for allowing him to drive the car without a valid license.

A third case is about the wrongful confinement and coercion of the family driver to take the blame for the accident.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
The Pune-Porsche Horror
The Pune-Porsche Horror
Porsche crash: Two docs suspended, dean sent on leave
Porsche crash: Two docs suspended, dean sent on leave
Porsche juvenile's blood samples swapped with woman's
Porsche juvenile's blood samples swapped with woman's
Kejriwal surrenders at Tihar jail as interim bail ends
Kejriwal surrenders at Tihar jail as interim bail ends
FIH Pro League: Indian lose to Great Britain
FIH Pro League: Indian lose to Great Britain
French Open: Gauff, Swiatek unhappy with late matches
French Open: Gauff, Swiatek unhappy with late matches
French Open: Bopanna-Ebden rally to advance
French Open: Bopanna-Ebden rally to advance
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Pune teen's mother held for aiding blood swap

Pune teen's mother held for aiding blood swap

Pune teen's blood sample changed; 2 docs among 3 held

Pune teen's blood sample changed; 2 docs among 3 held

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances