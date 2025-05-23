HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Special NIA court formed to try cases related to Manipur violence

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 23, 2025 10:16 IST

A sessions court in Manipur's Churachandpur has been designated as a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court for the trial of cases related to ethnic violence being investigated by the NIA.

IMAGE: A view of the 48-hour bandh called by Meitei organisation, Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) for the removal of the state’s name from state transport buses, in Imphal on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a notification on Thursday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the court of district and sessions judge, Churachandpur district, has been designated as a special court under Section 11 of the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008 (34 of 2008).

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 11 of the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008 (34 of 2008), the Central government, in consultation with the chief justice of the High Court of Manipur hereby designates the court of district and sessions judge, Churachandpur district, as the special court for the purpose of Sub-section (I) of Section 11 of the said Act, for the trial of the scheduled offences investigated by the National Investigation Agency," the notification said.

 

The jurisdiction of the special court shall extend throughout Manipur.

The NIA has taken over three key cases related to ethnic violence that began on May 3, 2023. These cases include the abduction and killing of six women and children in Jiribam, as well as other violent incidents.

The NIA registered these cases in November 2024 after the MHA decided to hand them over to the agency for probe due to the severity of the crimes and the escalating violence in Manipur.

Manipur witnessed violence for several months since May 3, 2023. It started after Kuki-Zo tribals living in the hill districts protested over a high court recommendation for granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to Meiteis.

At least 260 people were killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic violence between Imphal valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups.

Manipur is currently under the President's Rule, which was imposed on February 13 after the then chief minister N Biren Singh resigned on February 9.

The state assembly, which has tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

After the imposition of the President's Rule, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla took a number of steps to restore peace and bring back normalcy. There were also efforts from the central government to open the state's roads for normal traffic. However, it did not fructify due to various reasons.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
