SP MP refuses to aplogise for Rana Sanga remark, 'unknown mob' booked

Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman on Thursday said he will not apologise for his remarks on Rana Sanga because one cannot deny history.

IMAGE: Scores of Karni Sena activists vandalised Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman's house in Agra on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI on X

In an interview to PTI Videos, Suman said that his house was attacked with the intention to harm his family. He also said he has informed the Rajya Sabha Chairman about the incident.

Suman was recently captured on camera purportedly saying that Rana Sanga was a 'traitor' who brought Babur to defeat Ibrahim Lodi.

Rana Sanga or Sangram Singh I was the ruler of Mewar from 1508 to 1528.

"I will not apologise in this life, I do not know about the next life," the MP said on Thursday, a day after his house was attacked allegedly by the members of the Karni Sena.

"They need to learn to accept the truth. Babur was invited by Rana Sanga to defeat Ibrahim Lodi. He had the misconception that Babur is a robber, and that he will go back, and we will rule.

"There was an agreement that Rana Sanga would attack Agra. When their agreement broke, they had a war in Fatehpur Sikri, Rana Sanga fought bravely but lost. This is history, who can deny it?" he added.

Karni Sena chief Suraj Pal Singh Amu said the remarks insulted a hero who defeated the Mughals and demanded Suman and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav tender an apology.

Scores of activists from Karni Sena, a caste-based group advocating Rajput pride, vandalised the lawmaker's house located near Hari Parvat Chauraha Agra on Wednesday.

Multiple cars parked outside the house were damaged, chairs broken and the house's glass windows shattered.

Videos showed a handful of police personnel confronting the mob as it went on a rampage in the posh neighbourhood. A policeman got injured.

Suman also said the attackers meant to harm his family.

"I met the Rajya Sabah Chairman, informed him about the situation. I told him threats were being made since March 22 through social media, and yesterday they came to my house with a bulldozer," he said.

"There was a life-threatening attack, they broke all the glasses, cars in the colony were destroyed... their intention was to destroy my family," he said.

Agra police lodged an FIR against an 'unknown mob' on Thursday, a day after the MP's residence was attacked.

The incident took place on the day Chief Minister Adityanath was in the city for a public event.

The FIR was lodged against 'uncontrolled crowd of hundreds, name unknown' under charges of rioting, attempt to murder, house trespass, and robbery on the complaint of Suman's son Ranjeet Suman at Hariparwat Police Station.

SP leader Ramgopal Yadav, who visited the MP at his house, alleged that the attack was 'pre-planned' and authorities were aware of it, yet they could take no preemptive action.

The chief minister was present at an event nearby, but the administration failed to act in the matter, he said.

"The attackers came with bulldozers, sticks, batons, and swords, yet they were not stopped. What conclusion should we draw from this? The attackers had the full support of the government," Yadav alleged.

The politician said that after Eid, his party will launch a protest against the attack, which he termed a 'direct assault' on the 'Pichchde, Dalit, and Alpsankhyak'.