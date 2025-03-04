SP's Abu Azmi retracts Aurangzeb remark after massive uproar

Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi's remarks praising Mughal emperor Aurangzeb rocked the Maharashtra legislature on Tuesday with the ruling Mahayuti members seeking his suspension and accusing him of treason, prompting the legislator to retract his statements later.

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Both the Houses of the state legislature were adjourned for the day over the issue.

In a post on X after that, Azmi said his statements were twisted.

"Whatever I have said about Aurangzeb is something that has been stated by historians and writers. I have not made any derogatory remarks against Shivaji Maharaj, Sambhaji Maharaj or any national icons. Still, if anyone is hurt by my remarks, then I take back my statements and comments," he said.

The issue is being politicised. Disrupting the budget session due to this is a loss of people of Maharashtra, he said.

In Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party latched on to Azmi's remarks and slammed the Congress and other opposition parties, stating that they could stoop down to any level in their bid to 'eradicate' Sanatan Dharma.

As proceedings of both the Houses began, the Mahayuti members started raising slogans seeking action against the SP's state president.

They claimed Azmi was a descendent of Aurangzeb, who tortured Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and brutally killed him.

Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena head Eknath Shinde led the attack on Azmi both in the legislative council and assembly.

In the council, the former CM said Azmi also made objectionable statements in the past against Shivaji Maharaj.

"Azmi is purposely insulting Shivaji Maharaj and Sambhaji Maharaj. Sambhaji's Maharaj's bravery and Aurangzeb's cruelty will give goosebumps to people," Shinde said in the council.

Aurangzeb tortured Sambhaji Maharaj in an inhuman way. Azmi referred to Aurangzeb as an able administrator who built temples but he razed Kashi Vishveshwar temple, Shinde said.

The Mughal emperor not only killed Hindus but also people from other religions, he said.

"Aurangzeb lost even after he won, but Sambhaji, through his bravery, won even even after his sacrifice. He (Aurangzeb) is a demon. Even a true Muslim will not forgive the progeny of traitors. It is wrong to eulogise Aurangzeb," he added.

The deputy CM also demanded that Azmi's membership of the legislative assembly be revoked.

In the assembly, Shinde dubbed Azmi a 'traitor' and said he had no right to sit in the House.

He asked SP MLA Raees Shaikh to watch the recent Hindi film Chhaava, which has documented the bravery and sacrifice of Sambhaji Maharaj.

"See the torture Sambhaji Maharaj endured for 40 days. Aurangzeb asked him to change his religion," he said.

Sambhaji Maharaj won 70 battles in nine years, he said, adding that Aurangzeb demolished temples and killed his own family.

Industries Minister Uday Samant (Shiv Sena) reiterated the demand that Azmi be suspended from the House and be booked for treason, while BJP's Atul Bhatkhalkar made similar demands.

"We cannot tolerate praise of a person who harassed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and tortured Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj," Samant said.

Sudhir Mungantiwar (BJP) demanded that Aurangzeb's grave (in Maharashtra) be demolished.

Amid the uproar, opposition Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray member Bhaskar Jadhav, who tried to speak on an adjournment notice submitted by him in the legislative assembly, termed developments in the House as 'drama'.

The assembly proceedings were adjourned three times after din over the issue, and later adjourned for the day.

Azmi had said that during Aurangzeb's reign, India's border reached Afghanistan and Burma (Myanmar).

"Our GDP accounted for 24 per cent (of the world GDP) and India was called a golden sparrow (during his regime)," claimed the MLA from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar constituency in Mumbai.

Asked about the fight between Aurangzeb and Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Azmi had termed it a political battle.

In the legislative council, Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve said not only Azmi but those insulting national icons, including Chhatrapati Shivaji, should be punished.

Council Chairman Ram Shinde said the government should take strict action against whoever has spoken against national icons and Chhatrapati Shivaji.

Following din over Azmi's comments, the Upper House was briefly adjourned twice and then for the day.

In Delhi, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi termed Azmi's remarks an 'insult to the entire Indian society' and alleged that the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) constituents are engaged in a 'cut-throat competition' with each other to prove themselves anti-Hindu for minority votes.

He also called the comments a 'cruel joke' on the traditions established by Chhatrapati Shivaji and the sacrifices made by Chhatrapati Sambhaji.

"This unwarranted and unwanted glorification of Aurangzeb, who was one of the most cruel and tyrannical rulers in history, is an insult to Indian society. This is an old tendency of the Congress and 'INDI alliance'. Earlier, their Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi had visited Aurangzeb's tomb and prayed," Trivedi said.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police began a probe into a case registered against Azmi over his remarks.

The police have invoked Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting religion or religious beliefs), 302 (uttering words with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings) and 356(1) & 356(2) (defamation).