News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SP ends suspense, fields Azam Khan's close aide from Rampur

SP ends suspense, fields Azam Khan's close aide from Rampur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 06, 2022 16:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Muhammad Azam Khan's close aide Asim Raja will be the party's candidate for the byelections to the Rampur Lok Sabha seat.

IMAGE: Leader of Opposition in Uttar Pradesh Assembly and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav meets party leader Azam Khan at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, in New Delhi on June 1, 2022. Photograph: Kind courtesy @yadavakhilesh/Twitter

Khan announced his name in Rampur at his party office Darr-ul-Awam, which means the house of common people.

The senior SP leader had vacated the seat after his election to the state assembly this year, necessitating the bypolls.

 

The announcement came days after party president Akhilesh Yadav met Khan at a Delhi hospital, where according to sources they discussed the bypolls to the Rampur seat.

Addressing a gathering in Rampur, Khan said people might have thought he is going to field his wife as she had obtained nomination papers.

"We have decided to set an example, so I have chosen my old companion who has a rich political experience and his name is Asim Raja," Khan said.

Azam appealed to all Samajwadi Party workers and local leaders to work and ensure victory for the party candidate in the byelections.

An emotional Khan also narrated his stay at the jail, where he spent over two years. He thanked the Supreme Court for granting him an interim bail.

Asim Raja has been associated with Azam Khan for the past 40 years, even before the formation of the Samajwadi Party.

Raja is the city president of the Samajwadi Party for the past eight years. In 1989, he had contested the civic polls in Rampur.

He has done his MA in political science from Raza Postgraduate Degree College at Rampur in 1981.

Speaking to PTI, 64-year-old Raja said, "I have participated in all movements and protests along with Azam Khan, whether it was a 'jail bharo andolan' or any other protest carried out by Azam Khan sahab.

"I was always the chief election agent of Azam Khan in every election, be it the Assembly or Lok Sabha elections."

He said in December last year, he had surrendered before a court and was sent to the jail after he was declared wanted by police in a case related to anti-CAA protests in 2019.

Raja was later released on bail by a Rampur court.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Samajwadi Party has become Akhilesh Yadav party'
'Samajwadi Party has become Akhilesh Yadav party'
UP: Shivpal begins to follow Modi, Yogi on Twitter
UP: Shivpal begins to follow Modi, Yogi on Twitter
'Akhilesh became a Twitter politician, busy tweeting'
'Akhilesh became a Twitter politician, busy tweeting'
UAE T20 League: Reliance, KKR, GMR, Adani team owners
UAE T20 League: Reliance, KKR, GMR, Adani team owners
Following Cong, BJP sends Rajasthan MLAs to resort
Following Cong, BJP sends Rajasthan MLAs to resort
India slams Pak for criticism over Prophet remarks
India slams Pak for criticism over Prophet remarks
Aishwarya Celebrates Kriti at IIFA
Aishwarya Celebrates Kriti at IIFA
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

SP Split Wide Open as Azam Khan Aide Blasts Akhilesh

SP Split Wide Open as Azam Khan Aide Blasts Akhilesh

Will Shivpal Yadav ditch Akhilesh for BJP?

Will Shivpal Yadav ditch Akhilesh for BJP?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances