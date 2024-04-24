News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SP changes mind, now Akhilesh to contest from Kannauj

SP changes mind, now Akhilesh to contest from Kannauj

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 24, 2024 21:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Kannauj, the party announced on Wednesday, two days after it had declared another candidate for the Uttar Pradesh seat.

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and party leader Shivpal Yadav being garlanded during a public meeting for the Lok Sabha election 2024, in Mainpuri on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The party said Akhilesh Yadav will now file his papers on Thursday, when nominations begin.

'National president Akhilesh Yadav will file his nomination papers from the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat at 12 pm tomorrow as Samajwadi Party candidate,' the party posted in Hindi on X in the evening.

On Monday, the SP had declared his nephew Tej Pratap Yadav as its candidate from the Kannauj parliamentary seat.

 

Earlier in the day, when reporters asked Akhilesh about his plans, he said, 'It will be clear before the nominations.'

'Maybe you will get to know before nominations,' he said, answering further questions.

When asked whether party workers in Kannauj wanted him to contest from the seat, Yadav said, "The question here is of historic victory from the seat. The BJP will become history in this election as people have made up their mind for INDIA bloc. People are going to vote against the NDA."

"PDA will defeat the NDA this time," he said.

PDA stands for picchde (backwards), Dalits and alpsankhyak (minorities).

Tej Pratap was the SP MP from Mainpuri between 2014-2019.

He is also the son-in-law of Rashrtiya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Akhilesh had won the Kannauj parliamentary seat first in 2000 and later represented it in 2004 and 2009.

He vacated the seat after he became the Uttar Pradesh chief minister in 2012, and his wife Dimple Yadav won the by-election unopposed.

Dimple also won in 2014 but lost the seat to BJP's Subrat Pathak in 2019.

Akhilesh, an MLA from the Karhal assembly seat in Mainpuri, is the Leader of Opposition in the UP assembly.

Voting on Kannauj seat will be held on May 13 in the fourth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why BJP Is Focusing On These Seats
Why BJP Is Focusing On These Seats
Will NOTA See A Further Decline In 2024?
Will NOTA See A Further Decline In 2024?
What's Modi Up To?
What's Modi Up To?
IPL PIX: Pant, Axar dazzle as DC post huge total
IPL PIX: Pant, Axar dazzle as DC post huge total
Nitin Gadkari faints while speaking at campaign rally
Nitin Gadkari faints while speaking at campaign rally
'Aionos will bridge silos within hospitality using AI'
'Aionos will bridge silos within hospitality using AI'
Will Cummins Impress Allu Arjun?
Will Cummins Impress Allu Arjun?
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Second Phase: How Many Women Candidates?

Second Phase: How Many Women Candidates?

Lok Sabha Elections Over The Years

Lok Sabha Elections Over The Years

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances