South Korea's Halloween Horror

It was a horrific Halloween for South Korea as the death toll in Saturday's Seoul stampede rose to 151.
The incident reportedly occurred after a large group of people rushed to a bar after hearing that an unidentified celebrity was visiting.
Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.
IMAGE: South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol at the scene of the tragedy, October 30, 2022. Photograph: Heo Ran/Reuters
IMAGE: 76 people were also injured in the stampede. Photograph: Heo Ran/Reuters
IMAGE: Rescue teams at the scene. Photograph: Kim Hong-ji/Reuters
IMAGE: Crime scene investigators inspect the scene. Photograph: Kim Hong-ji/Reuters
IMAGE: Police officers at the scene. Photograph: Kim Hong-ji/Reuters
IMAGE: Blood is seen among the belongings of the victims. Photograph: Kim Hong-ji/Reuters
IMAGE: Those lucky to be alive. Photograph: Kim Hong-ji/Reuters
IMAGE: Medical assistance for the surviors. Photograph: Kim Hong-ji/Reuters
Photograph: Kim Hong-ji/Reuters
IMAGE: Photograph: Kim Hong-ji/Reuters
IMAGE: Emergency services transport a survivor. Photograph: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
IMAGE: Relatives of the missing at a community service centre. Photograph: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
IMAGE: Police officers at the scene of the deadly stampede. Photograph: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
IMAGE: Flowers are laid at the scene of the stampede. Photograph: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
IMAGE: A policeman patrols the scene. Photograph: Kim Hong-ji/Reuters
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com