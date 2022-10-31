South Korea's Halloween Horror

It was a horrific Halloween for South Korea as the death toll in Saturday's Seoul stampede rose to 151.

The incident reportedly occurred after a large group of people rushed to a bar after hearing that an unidentified celebrity was visiting.

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol at the scene of the tragedy, October 30, 2022. Photograph: Heo Ran/Reuters

IMAGE: 76 people were also injured in the stampede. Photograph: Heo Ran/Reuters

IMAGE: Rescue teams at the scene. Photograph: Kim Hong-ji/Reuters

IMAGE: Crime scene investigators inspect the scene. Photograph: Kim Hong-ji/Reuters

IMAGE: Police officers at the scene. Photograph: Kim Hong-ji/Reuters

IMAGE: Blood is seen among the belongings of the victims. Photograph: Kim Hong-ji/Reuters

IMAGE: Those lucky to be alive. Photograph: Kim Hong-ji/Reuters

IMAGE: Medical assistance for the surviors. Photograph: Kim Hong-ji/Reuters

Photograph: Kim Hong-ji/Reuters

IMAGE: Photograph: Kim Hong-ji/Reuters

IMAGE: Emergency services transport a survivor. Photograph: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

IMAGE: Relatives of the missing at a community service centre. Photograph: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

IMAGE: Police officers at the scene of the deadly stampede. Photograph: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

IMAGE: Flowers are laid at the scene of the stampede. Photograph: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

IMAGE: A policeman patrols the scene. Photograph: Kim Hong-ji/Reuters

