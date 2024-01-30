News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Amid ED action, Soren MLAs told not to leave Ranchi

Amid ED action, Soren MLAs told not to leave Ranchi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 30, 2024 12:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

All the legislators of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led ruling alliance in Jharkhand have been asked not to leave the state capital Ranchi and to attend a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the current political situation in the state, a JMM official said.

IMAGE: JMM party workers protest against the ED, in front of Raj Bhawan in Ranchi. Photograph: ANI Photo

The meeting, proposed at the CM House, has been called to discuss strategy over the current political situation and the Enforcement Directorate's proposed questioning of Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday, he said.

 

In an email sent to ED, Soren agreed to record his statement on January 31 at 1 pm at his residence.

JMM general secretary and spokesperson Vinod Kumar Pandey told PTI that all the MLAs of the ruling alliance have been asked to stay in Ranchi in view of the current political situation.

The JMM, Congress and RJD are members of the ruling alliance.

"They will meet on Tuesday to discuss future course of action," Pandey said.

Asked if the CM has returned to Ranchi, Pandey expressed ignorance.

The ruling party legislators had remained at the residence of the chief minister till late night on Monday in the wake of the ED team visiting Soren's residence in Delhi.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Soren 'missing', ED team camps at home, seizes BMW
Soren 'missing', ED team camps at home, seizes BMW
'Minister has converted ED into an extended arm of the BJP'
'Minister has converted ED into an extended arm of the BJP'
Revealed! How You Are Treated After ED Arrests You
Revealed! How You Are Treated After ED Arrests You
Recipe: Protein-Packed Energy Bars
Recipe: Protein-Packed Energy Bars
Divya Deshmukh exposes sexism in chess
Divya Deshmukh exposes sexism in chess
FPIs see fifth-highest weekly exit since 2008
FPIs see fifth-highest weekly exit since 2008
Deepti Sharma surges to joint 2nd in ICC T20I Rankings
Deepti Sharma surges to joint 2nd in ICC T20I Rankings
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

BJP claims Soren absconding; CM sends email to ED

BJP claims Soren absconding; CM sends email to ED

'Wrong to allege ED is politically motivated'

'Wrong to allege ED is politically motivated'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances