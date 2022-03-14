News
Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka proposed to resign: Cong leader

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 14, 2022 10:22 IST
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra proposed to resign during the Congress Working Committee meeting on Sunday but the CWC unanimously rejected this, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

IMAGE: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi at the Congress Working Committee meeting in New Delhi on Sunday, March 13, 2022. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

"Sonia Gandhi in her speech said that if the party feels we all three (herself, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) are ready to resign, but the CWC unanimously rejected this," Chowdhury said.

Congress Working Committee called the recent assembly election results of five states a "cause of serious concern" for the party.

 

Addressing a press conference after around five-hour-long meeting of the Congress Working Committee, Venugopal said "The CWC unanimously reaffirms its faith in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and requests the Congress President to lead from the front, address the organisational weaknesses, effect necessary and comprehensive organizational changes in order to take on the political challenges."

The Congress will also hold a Chintan Shivir immediately after the Budget Session of Parliament and before that Congress Working Committee will meet again, he added.

Sonia Gandhi will immediately take up immediate corrective measures to revamp and re-strengthen organisation, informed Venugopal.

Congress leader R Surjewala was addressing the press conference along with Venugopal said, "Every single member of CWC wants Sonia Gandhi to guide the party till organisational elections are held."

The results of five assembly polls came as a shock to the Congress which was hoping to do well to revive its prospects for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and to fend off the emerging challenge from the Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress to replace it as the fulcrum of anti-BJP politics in the country.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
