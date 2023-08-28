News
Rediff.com  » News » Sonia Gandhi to attend Oppn INDIA bloc's meet in Mumbai

Source: PTI
August 28, 2023 17:15 IST
Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi will attend this week's meeting of INDIA bloc in Mumbai and the gathering will be see the unveiling of the opposition grouping's logo, the party's Maharashtra unit president Nana Patole said on Monday.

IMAGE: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader Sonia Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the Opposition leaders' dinner meeting, Bengaluru, July 17, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key leaders of the anti-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bloc, which has more than two dozens parties, will gather in a luxury hotel in suburban Mumbai on August 31 and September 1 in what will be their third huddle since coming together on a common platform for the first time in June in Patna.

 

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Patole said, ”Sonia Gandhi will attend the INDIA alliance meet in Mumbai."

He said the alliance's official logo will be unveiled during the gathering, where opposition leaders will also discuss their agenda ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The first meeting of the bloc was held in June in Patna, while the second gathering in Bengaluru in July finalised its name -- Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

The grouping has been formed with an aim of taking on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 parliamentary polls.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
